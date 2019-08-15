Services hit on Delhi Metro’s blue line for over an hour due to kite manjha

india

Updated: Aug 15, 2019 17:54 IST

The services on the Delhi Metro’s Blue Line, between Subhash Nagar and Rajouri Garden, was delayed on Thursday after excessive kite threads(manjha) led to the tripping of overhead electrification (OHE).

In a statement Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said that the section was affected between 2pm and 3.15pm in the Subhash Nagar-Rajouri Garden, but the tailbacks were affected on the entire corridor till nearly 4pm.

The statement added that the cause of OHE tripping was found to be excessive kite threads getting entangled at multiple locations in this section, which had to physically removed by maintenance team by patrolling the affected section.

“We appeal to general public not to fly kites near OHE lines of Delhi Metro as it may endanger their own safety besides disrupting Metro services,” a senior Metro official said.

First Published: Aug 15, 2019 17:54 IST