'Historic decisions…lot of time to cry later': What PM Modi said on Parliament session

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said the upcoming session of Parliament will witness "historic decisions". Speaking to the mediapersons outside Parliament, Prime Minister Modi said all the decisions of the time to make India a developed country by 2047 will be taken in the new Parliament building.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks to media ahead of a session of the Parliament.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“This session of the Parliament is short but going by the time, it is huge. This is a session of historic decisions. A speciality of this session is that the journey of 75 years is starting from a new destination,” the prime minister said.

“Now, while taking forward the journey from a new place...we have to make the country a developed country by 2047. For this, all the decisions of the time to come will be taken in the new Parliament building,” he added.

The Special Session of the Parliament will be held from September 18 to 22. During the session, parliamentary proceedings will shift from the old to the adjacent new building on September 19.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In an apparent reference to frequent protests by opposition members during previous sessions, often leading to disruptions of proceedings, Prime Minister Modi requested all parliamentarians to give as much time as possible during the session with enthusiasm, adding that "there is a lot of time to cry later".

"There are some moments that fill us with joy and trust, I see this session in that form," PM Modi said.

Reacting to Modi's remarks, National Conference (NC) president Farooq Abdullah said “I am not cribbing, did you hear me cribbing? I am happy that the Session is there, I hope we can deliver and do something good for the country.”

Both Houses will discuss the parliamentary journey of 75 years starting from the constituent assembly, as per a parliamentary bulletin. The discussion will include achievements, experiences, memories and learnings in the 75 years of the parliamentary journey.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Amid speculations over the agenda of the session, Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar, BJP's ally-turned-foe, said the central government wants to hold early elections in the country.

"We are waiting because the sooner they hold elections, the better it is. We don’t have any problem with it,” he told reporters.

Leaders of the opposition INDIA bloc have questioned the intention of the government to call a session of the Parliament at an unusual time.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON