Set on fire after gang rape, Dalit teen dies in Pilibhit

A 16-year-old Dalit girl who was allegedly gang-raped and set on fire by two men in Uttar Pradesh’s Pilibhit district on September 7, died during treatment at King George’s Medical University (KGMU) in Lucknow on Monday, officials said.

“The 16-year-old had suffered 68% burn injuries,” said Dr Sudhir Singh, KGMU spokesperson. “Unfortunately, she died during treatment early this (Monday) morning.”

The issue came to light when a video of the survivor narrating her ordeal was widely shared on social media three days after the incident. She was then referred to KGMU by doctors of a regional hospital.

Police have arrested two accused in connection with the crime. According to the police, after raping the minor girl the two accused tried to kill her by pouring diesel and setting her ablaze in the Madhav Tanda area of Pilibhit on September 7.

Pilibhit superintendent of police (SP) Dinesh Kumar Prabhu has identified the accused as Rajveer (19) and Tarachand alias Tarun Kumar (25), currently lodged in jail.

The SP said a case was registered against the accused on Saturday night under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act and the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989.

“The matter is being investigated and both accused are being questioned,” he said.