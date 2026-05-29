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Setback for Cockroach Janta Party, Delhi HC refuses to immediately restore X account as content 'slightly offensive'

The Delhi HC found some content posted on Cockroach Janata Party's X to be “slightly offensive”, and refused to grant interim relief on the plea by its founder.

Updated on: May 29, 2026 11:43 am IST
By Shruti Kakkar
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In a legal setback for the Cockroach Janta Party, the Delhi High Court on Friday declined to immediately direct restoration of the X account of Abhijeet Dipke-led Cockroach Janata Party (CJP).

The Cockroach Janta Party and words "India Gen Z" logo are seen in this illustration taken May 28, 2026. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration(REUTERS)

The court found some content posted on the social media account to be “slightly offensive”, and refused to grant interim relief on the plea by founder Dipke. The court said that the issue required “holistic consideration” and that any order would be passed only after hearing what the government and the X platform has to say.

Abhijeet Dipke was represented by advocate Akhil Sibal, who sought the restoration of CJP's X account, even as he said he was fine if some of the allegedly offensive posts remained blocked.

While the court refused to immediately grant relief in the case, it presented Dipke with an opportunity to present his case before the Centre’s review committee responsible for examining orders blocking social media accounts.

What was the case?

 
cockroach delhi hc order
Check India news real-time updates, latest news, CBSE 12th Result 2026 LIVE from India on Hindustan Times and more across India.
Check India news real-time updates, latest news, CBSE 12th Result 2026 LIVE from India on Hindustan Times and more across India.
Home / India News / Setback for Cockroach Janta Party, Delhi HC refuses to immediately restore X account as content 'slightly offensive'
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