‘Seva Saptah’ is BJP’s gift to PM Modi on 69th birthday

Updated: Sep 17, 2019 05:30 IST

Union Home Minister and BJP president Amit Shah launched the party’s ‘seva saptah’ (service week) as part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday celebrations on Saturday. The PM will turn 69 on September 17.Shah also appealed to citizens to shun the use of plastic to contribute to a cleaner environment. Here are the highlights of the campaign:

1. BJP workers across the country began celebrating ‘seva saptah’ from Saturday.

2. The Home Minister along with senior BJP leaders Vijay Goel and Vijender Gupta swept the floors at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) as part of the ‘seva saptah’ campaign.

3. The party leaders also visited patients and children admitted in the premier Delhi hospital.

4. The ‘seva saptah’ campaign will run from September 14 to 20 and encourage people to take the pledge of cleanliness. Water conservation is also a part of the campaign.

5. The BJP will undertake innumerable social initiatives across the nation and has planned a number of exhibitions to showcase the social work done by PM Modi.

6. Avoiding the use of plastic is also one of the key components of the ‘seva saptah’ campaign.

