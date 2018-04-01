 Seven Indians among 15 oil workers killed in bus collision in Kuwait | india news | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Apr 01, 2018-Sunday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

Seven Indians among 15 oil workers killed in bus collision in Kuwait

Two Indians — one in critical condition — and a Kuwaiti were also injured in the accident.

india Updated: Apr 01, 2018 20:15 IST
The workers were employees of Burgan Drilling, a private subcontractor for Kuwait Oil Company.
The workers were employees of Burgan Drilling, a private subcontractor for Kuwait Oil Company.(Reuters File Photo)

Fifteen oil workers, most of them from the Indian subcontinent, were killed Sunday in a head-on collision between two buses in southern Kuwait, officials said.

Seven of those killed were Indian nationals, five were Egyptians and the other three from Pakistan, said Mohammed al-Basri of the state-owned Kuwait Oil Company (KOC).

Two Indian citizens -- one in critical condition -- and a Kuwaiti were also injured in the accident, Basri told AFP.

Fire department spokesperson Colonel Khalil al-Amir said the victims were employees of Burgan Drilling, a private subcontractor for KOC.

Like the other Arab states of the oil-rich Gulf, Kuwait has drawn international condemnation for its track record on migrant workers’ rights and labour conditions.

tags

more from india
Smashing the stereotype: Why we should stop believing myths about women and money
Smashing the stereotype: Why we should stop believing myths about women and money
Promotional Feature
Recommended for you