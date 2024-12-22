Seven Indians among 200 injured; New Delhi condemns Germany Christmas market attack as ‘horrific’

Seven Indians have been injured in the car-ramming attack on a Christmas market in the eastern German city of Magdeburg, news agency PTI reported, citing sources. People stand at a makeshift memorial near the site of a car-ramming attack on a Christmas market in Magdeburg, eastern Germany, on December 21. (File image)(AFP)

Three Indians among the injured have been discharged from the hospital. Sources also said that the Indian Embassy in Berlin continues to provide “all possible assistance” to the injured Indian nationals.

On Friday evening, a 50-year-old man rammed his car into a crowded Christmas market in Saxony-Anhalt state's Magdeburg. Five people were killed, and 200 others have been injured so far in the attack, which the German authorities have termed as “deliberate”.

India condemns attack

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), in a statement on Saturday, condemned the attack as “horrific and senseless” and said that the Indian mission in Germany remains in contact with the injured Indians. The statement, however, did not specify the number of injured Indians.

"We condemn the horrific and senseless attack at a Christmas market in Magdeburg, Germany," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said. “Several precious lives have been lost and many have been injured. Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims,” the statement read.

“Our Mission is in contact with Indians who are injured, as well as their families, and rendering all possible assistance,” MEA added.

More information on the suspect

German investigators are probing whether the attack was motivated by the suspect's dissatisfaction with the way Germany treats refugees from Saudi Arabia, news agency AP reported prosecutor Horst Walter Nopens as saying.

German police have not publicly named the suspect, but several local news outlets have revealed the doctor's first name as Taleb A. The doctor specialised in psychiatry and psychotherapy. His last name is withheld to comply with the country's privacy law mandate.

The doctor described himself as a “former Muslim” and has shared tweets and retweets that criticise Islam on social media platform X (formerly Twitter). Some of his posts also congratulate those who have left the faith for other religions.