Germany: Saudi doctor arrested for Christmas market car 'attack' in Magdeburg. Who is the suspect?

A Saudi national has been arrested in connection with the attack on a Christmas market in Germany on Friday. The attacker drove a car into the Christmas market in the eastern city of Magdeburg, killing at least two people and injuring at least 68 others in what authorities called a deliberate attack. Police and ambulances stand next to the Christmas market, where a car crashed into a crowd on December 20, 2024 in Magdeburg, eastern Germany.(AFP)

The incident took place around 7pm, when the market was teeming with holiday shoppers. The driver was arrested at the scene.

Among those killed were an adult and a toddler. Officials also said that the toll could go up as 15 people have sustained serious injuries.

A video shared on social media from a position above the market showed a car driving at speed through a crowd walking between two rows of market stalls. People can be seen knocked to the ground and running away.

Emergency personnel work at a Christmas market after a car drove into a group of people, according to local media, in Magdeburg, Germany, December 21, 2024.(Reuters)

The incident is similar to an attack in Berlin in 2016 when a driver rammed a truck into a crowd, killing 13 people.

Here's what we know about the suspect so far: