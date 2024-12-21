Menu Explore
At least 11 dead, several injured in attack on German Christmas market

Reuters | ByHT News Desk
Dec 21, 2024 02:29 AM IST

At least eleven people are dead and up to 80 people injured in an attack on a German Christmas market in Magdeburg.

At least eleven people are dead and up to 80 people injured in an attack on a German Christmas market in Magdeburg, Bild newspaper reported on Friday, without citing its sources.

Police and ambulances stand next to the Christmas market, where a car crashed into a crowd injuring between "60 and 80 people", according to a spokesman for the local rescue service, on December 20, 2024 in Magdeburg, eastern Germany. (AFP)
Police and ambulances stand next to the Christmas market, where a car crashed into a crowd injuring between "60 and 80 people", according to a spokesman for the local rescue service, on December 20, 2024 in Magdeburg, eastern Germany. (AFP)

(This is a developing story. Please check back for updates)

