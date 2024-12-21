At least 11 dead, several injured in attack on German Christmas market
Dec 21, 2024 02:29 AM IST
At least eleven people are dead and up to 80 people injured in an attack on a German Christmas market in Magdeburg.
At least eleven people are dead and up to 80 people injured in an attack on a German Christmas market in Magdeburg, Bild newspaper reported on Friday, without citing its sources.
(This is a developing story. Please check back for updates)
