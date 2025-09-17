Search
Wed, Sept 17, 2025
Seven members of family killed as truck rams into car in Andhra Pradesh's Nellore

The car was near Sangam Mandal when a truck, coming from the opposite direction, crashed into the four-wheeler, killing seven people on the spot.

Seven members of a family were killed after a truck rammed into the car they were travelling in on Wednesday. The incident took place in Andhra Pradesh's Nellore district.

The driver of the truck immediately fled the spot,(File photo/ Representational)
The car was near Sangam mandal when a truck, coming from the opposite direction, crashed into the four-wheeler, killing seven people on the spot, PTI reported.

“Seven people of a family, including a 15-year-old girl, died after a sand-laden truck hit their car near Sangam mandal in Nellore district,” a police official told PTI.

Following the collision, the driver of the truck immediately fled the spot, with efforts currently underway to trace and apprehend him, the official said, adding that a case has been registered in connection with the incident.

YSRCP chief Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy condoled the deaths of the seven people. He said he was “deeply disturbed” by the accident. “The incident has deeply disturbed me and I convey my heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families,” Reddy said in a press release by the YSRCP.

He further urged the concerned authorities to take relevant precautionary measures to prevent similar accidents in the future.

