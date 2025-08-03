Several flights delayed, 4 cancelled as heavy rains batter Delhi

Heavy rains lashed the national capital in the early hours on Sunday, leading to severe waterlogging in key areas of the city and a hassle for commuters, as the unfavourable weather conditions made way for multiple flight delays. Key areas that dot the national capital, were drenched with intense downpours during the early hours of the day.(Sanchit Khanna/Hindustan Times)

Several flights were delayed and some cancelled after the capital received overnight rains on Sunday. According to Ixigo, around 62 flights were delayed, while four flights were cancelled as of 10.21 am on August 3.

Key areas that dot the national capital including Vijay Chowk, Connaught Place, Minto Bridge, Sarojini Nagar, AIIMS, Janpath, Lajpat Nagar, Minto Bridge and Panchkuian Marg were drenched with intense downpours during the early hours of the day.

India Meterological Department(IMD) had earlier forecasted light to moderate rainfall in the Delhi-NCR region, reported news agency ANI. It has however, not issued any rainfall alert over the city till 12.15 pm on Sunday.

Alerts in several areas of northern India

As monsoons continue to lash northern India, IMD has issued a red alert for heavy showers for parts of Chandigarh, northern Haryana, eastern Punjab and southern Himachal Pradesh.

Kurukshetra and Ambala in Haryana have a prediction of heavy to very heavy rainfall till midday.

In Punjab, Patiala and Mohali have red alerts with a forcast of heavy rain and thunderstorms by IMD.

Chandigarh has been given an orange alert, the third level in IMD's four-tier warning system. Light thunderstorms with maximum surface wind speed less than 40 kmph would sweep the city in the upcoming hours.

Several parts of Uttar Pradesh including Prayagraj, Amethi, Raebareli, and Kaushambi have been put on a red alert by the Met department as it has forecasted very heavy rainfall with cloud to ground lightning probability more than 60 per cent in the areas. The rest of the state remains in orange and yellow alerts.

Khajuraho, Satna, Rewa and Maihar in Madhya Pradesh have also been issued a similar red alert for today.

Western regions of Bihar including Patna, Muzaffarpur, Gaya, and Darbhanga have been issued orange alerts by IMD, as heavy rains are forecasted to lash the state in the next few hours.

Alerts for Konkan coast

IMD has issued yellow alerts, the second level in IMD's four-tier warning system, for a significant stretch along the Konkan coast.

The entire coastal stretch, from Goa's Querim to Kerala's Kovalam, has been issued a yellow alert by IMD, with a forecast of light to moderate rainfall with overcast skies predicted in the coastal regions.

Islands of Lakshadweep and Andaman and Nicobar have been issued a yellow alert with predictions of rain and gusty winds.