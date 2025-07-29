Earthquake of magnitude 6.3 strikes near Andaman and Nicobar Islands

An earthquake of magnitude 6.3 hit the Bay of Bengal, near the Andaman and Nicobar islands at around 12.11 am on Tuesday, July 29. There have been no reports of any damage or casualties so far. (Representational/Reuters)

According to the National Center for Seismology, the depth of the quake of 10 km and the exact location was Latitude 6.82 N, Longitude 93.37 E.

There have been no reports of any damage or casualties so far.

This quake comes a week after mild tremors were felt across Delhi and the national capital region on July 22 morning. An earthquake of magnitude 3.2 struck with its epicentre in Faridabad. No damage to property or loss of life was reported.

Also read: NDMA announces earthquake mock drills in Delhi-NCR during July 29 -Aug 1

To review preparedness during such disasters, Delhi, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh have decided to conduct large-scale disaster management preparedness drills from July 29 to August 1 in the national capital region (NCR). The drills will be conducted to strengthen coordination and response mechanisms for major disasters like earthquakes and industrial chemical hazards, according to officials.

These drills will be conducted by the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), the Indian Army and the state governments of Delhi, Haryana, and UP.

Recent earthquakes

On Monday, Japan’s northern Hokkaido region was shook by an earthquake of magnitude 5.3 , which sent tremors through several districts and briefly startled residents, media reports said. According to the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA), officials confirmed that despite the strength of the tremors, there was no risk of a tsunami.

On Friday, an earthquake of magnitude 6.6 struck in the South Pacific near the island nation of Samoa. However, no apparent damage was caused. According to the US Geological Survey, the depth of the quake was 314 kilometres (195 miles) and it occurred 440 kilometres (273 miles) southwest of the capital Apia.