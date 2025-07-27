NDMA announces earthquake mock drills in Delhi-NCR during July 29 -Aug 1

New Delhi: The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) with the Indian Army and the state governments of Delhi, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh will conduct large-scale disaster management preparedness drills from July 29 to August 1in the national capital region (NCR) to strengthen coordination and response mechanisms for major disasters like earthquakes and industrial chemical hazards, officials said. NDMA officials said that an earthquake-like scenario will be created in at least 18 districts in NCR on August 1. (Representational image)

The multi-state four-day drill ‘Surakha Chakra’ will be one of the largest preparedness drills in Delhi NCR, they added.

NDMA officials said that on August 1, in at least 18 districts in NCR, an earthquake-like scenario will be created and officials will do a drill. It will include response tactics such as increased movement of emergency vehicles (higher than usual presence of ambulances, fire tenders, police vehicles, and army trucks on the roads), heavy deployment of NDRF, the Armed Forces, Civil Defence among others, use of sirens or public address systems, establishment of field facilities (command posts, relief camps, medical camps etc) and simulated rescue operations.

Officials said that in Delhi all 11 districts will have the mock drills - Central Delhi, East Delhi, New Delhi, North Delhi, North East Delhi, North West Delhi, Shahdara, South Delhi, South East Delhi, South West Delhi, and West Delhi.

NDMA officials said the public must be aware that all the exercises will be part of a fake earthquake and that nobody should panic seeing deployment or fake casualties.

“All activities are being conducted to test and improve the region’s ability to respond effectively in a real crisis, ultimately enhancing the safety of all citizens,” NDMA said in a statement.

On July 29, a high level meeting will be held at Manekshaw centre to discuss NCR’s hazard profile and response strategies.

On July 30, officials will gather at the same venue to see disaster managers wargame their response plans against simulated disaster scenarios.