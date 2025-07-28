Strong 5.3-magnitude earthquake shakes Japan's Hokkaido

A magnitude 5.3 earthquake shook Japan’s northern Hokkaido region on Monday, sending tremors through several districts and briefly startling residents, media reports said. The earthquake violently shook the major port city highway.(Reuters)

The Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) said that despite the strength of the tremors, officials have confirmed that there was no risk of a tsunami.

There was noticeable shaking across the eastern Hidaka and southern Tokachi areas, both of which registered a 4 on Japan’s seismic intensity scale.