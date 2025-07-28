Strong 5.3-magnitude earthquake shakes Japan's Hokkaido
Updated on: Jul 28, 2025 12:13 pm IST
The Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) said that there was no risk of a tsunami.
A magnitude 5.3 earthquake shook Japan’s northern Hokkaido region on Monday, sending tremors through several districts and briefly startling residents, media reports said.
The Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) said that despite the strength of the tremors, officials have confirmed that there was no risk of a tsunami.
There was noticeable shaking across the eastern Hidaka and southern Tokachi areas, both of which registered a 4 on Japan’s seismic intensity scale.
