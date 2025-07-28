Search
Mon, Jul 28, 2025
New Delhi oC

Strong 5.3-magnitude earthquake shakes Japan's Hokkaido

ByHT News Desk
Updated on: Jul 28, 2025 12:13 pm IST

The Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) said that there was no risk of a tsunami.

A magnitude 5.3 earthquake shook Japan’s northern Hokkaido region on Monday, sending tremors through several districts and briefly startling residents, media reports said.

The earthquake violently shook the major port city highway.(Reuters)
The earthquake violently shook the major port city highway.(Reuters)

The Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) said that despite the strength of the tremors, officials have confirmed that there was no risk of a tsunami.

There was noticeable shaking across the eastern Hidaka and southern Tokachi areas, both of which registered a 4 on Japan’s seismic intensity scale.

Get the latest headlines from US news and global updates from Pakistan, UK, Bangladesh, and Russia get all the latest headlines in one place with including Indonesia ferry fireon Hindustan Times.
Get the latest headlines from US news and global updates from Pakistan, UK, Bangladesh, and Russia get all the latest headlines in one place with including Indonesia ferry fireon Hindustan Times.
News / World News / Strong 5.3-magnitude earthquake shakes Japan's Hokkaido
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On