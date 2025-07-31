Death toll in Himachal Pradesh rises to 170 as rains wreak havoc

Himachal Pradesh continues to grapple with widespread disruption in public utilities due to relentless monsoon rains. The highest number of road blockages was reported in Mandi district with 193 routes shut, followed by Kullu and Chamba.(PTI File)

According to the State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC), as of 10:00 AM on July 31, a total of 301 roads remain blocked, 436 power distribution transformers (DTRs) are disrupted, and 254 water supply schemes have been affected across the state.

The SEOC report confirms that heavy rainfall over the past 24 hours has been the primary reason for the widespread breakdown in public services.

The highest number of road blockages was reported in Mandi district with 193 routes shut, followed by Kullu (47) and Chamba (25). Disruptions in power transformers were notably severe in Kullu (134) and Chamba (142) districts.

Meanwhile, the total death toll since the onset of the monsoon on June 20 has reached 170, comprising 94 rain-related fatalities and 76 deaths due to road accidents.

Authorities remain on high alert as key national highways, including NH-21 between Mandi and Kullu, have also been rendered impassable due to landslides and flooding. Restoration work is ongoing, but continuous rains are hampering the pace of recovery.

Earlier, SEOC report revealed that the monsoon havoc has also led to damage worth over ₹1,59,981 lakh to public and private property, with 2,743 hectares of crops affected, 680 homes damaged, and over 22,900 livestock lost.

The State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) continues to coordinate with local administrations to restore essential services and clear roads. However, with further rainfall predicted, residents are urged to remain cautious and avoid travel to vulnerable areas.

Authorities are on alert, and disaster response teams have been deployed in sensitive zones for timely rescue and relief operations.

Himachal Pradesh's Kullu district has suffered losses of over ₹48 crore since the start of the monsoon season, with 17 people reported dead, Deputy Commissioner Torul S Raveesh said.