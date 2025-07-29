Scary video of cars stuck in thick puddle in Himachal Pradesh’s Mandi as heavy rainfall triggers flood

Scary visuals of the aftermath of a flood-like situation caused by heavy rainfall in Himachal Pradesh’s Mandi, which killed at least two people, have surfaced on social media. One video shows cars stuck in thick puddles after the region battled incessant rains. Aftermath of a flood-like situation in Himachal Pradesh's Mandi caused by torrential rainfall. (X/@ANI)

“Flood-like situation in various parts of Mandi following heavy rainfall in the city,” ANI wrote while sharing the video. In the footage, several cars are seen submerged in puddles with locals standing around the vehicles. At one point, the video also shows water flowing from the side of a road.

While talking to the news agency, Municipal Commissioner Mandi, Rohit Rathour, said that officials are currently engaged in relief work. “Due to heavy rainfall, debris from the upper regions have settled in the lower regions. This might be a result of a cloud burst. All the officials are currently engaged in relief work...We received a call regarding damage near Jail Road. Several people have died in the incident...We have recovered 2 bodies.”

One of the worst-affected is the Zonal Hospital in Mandi. The main access road to the medical facility is closed after overflowing drains accumulated water. Traffic has been disrupted, and residents' lives have been endangered after Mandi and surrounding areas experienced multiple landslides.

“Flood observed in various parts of Mandi following heavy rainfall in the city. The local police, NDRF, and Home Guards team deployed for relief and rescue work,” ANI said in a separate post.

With the onset of monsoons on July 20, Himachal Pradesh suffered heavy losses. So far, 90 people have died and 35 have gone missing. District-wise, Mandi has recorded the highest number of fatalities. In addition, the state has sustained about ₹1523 crore in losses due to the heavy rainfalls.

(With inputs from ANI)