Landslide hits Kullu village, residents evacuated

ByHT Correspondent, Shimla
Published on: Jul 27, 2025 05:16 am IST

Residents of 11 houses were evacuated in Sainj Valley and were shifted to a safer place after heavy rains triggered a landslide in a village in Kullu district on Saturday.

A transit camp was set up to accommodate around 20 people following the landslide on a hill behind Duridhar village in Sainj Valley.

Kullu Deputy Commissioner Tarul S Raveesh said, “Our first priority was to save lives, which has been successfully done. They have been moved to a transit camp set up at the public works department’s rest house. Technical assessment of the area will be done soon.”

Sainj panchayat pradhan Bhagat Ram Azaad said stones started falling on the village as a portion of the hill began sliding. Acting swiftly, the authorities evacuated all the families from the area, he said.

A total of 212 roads, including two national highways –including the Manali-Kotali road (NH-70) and Sanij to Aut (NH 305) were blocked at two places at Kekhsu and Jhed due to landslides.

