Several flights cancelled as ash from Ethiopian volcano eruption reaches India: 10 points

A massive cloud of volcanic ash from Ethiopia’s Hayli Gubbi volcano, which erupted for the first time in nearly 12,000 years, swept across northwestern India on Monday night, reducing visibility and disrupting air traffic over several major cities. The plume, travelling at nearly 100–120 km/hour at altitudes above 10 km, crossed Rajasthan, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Delhi-NCR and Punjab, before continuing eastwards across the subcontinent. People walking at the India Gate in Delhi on Monday night.(ANI)

The ash, which entered Indian airspace around 6.30 pm, darkened skies and forced airlines to divert or cancel flights through the evening. While the IMD said surface-level pollution impacts would be minimal because the plume was at high altitude, aviation authorities warned of potentially severe disruptions if ash descended over major airports on Tuesday.

Latest developments on the Ethiopian volcanic ash:

Ash cloud enters India: The plume crossed into Rajasthan at 6.30 pm and travelled rapidly across Gujarat, Delhi-NCR and Punjab at speeds of 100–120 km/hour.

2. Flight disruptions begin: IndiGo cancelled at least six flights and Akasa Air suspended services to Jeddah, Kuwait and Abu Dhabi for November 24–25. Several other flights were diverted.

3. DGCA issues ASHTAM alert: India’s aviation regulator issued an urgent ASHTAM - a volcanic ash alert - directing airlines to avoid affected altitudes and follow volcanic-ash procedures.

4. Airspace restrictions cause rerouting: International airlines began rerouting flights via Pakistani airspace, but Indian carriers cannot use those routes, increasing cancellations and delays.

5. IMD rules out major surface impact: IMD DG M Mohapatra said the plume, at 10–15 km, is unlikely to significantly affect surface air quality, though hazy skies and a minor rise in minimum temperatures are expected.

6. Experts warn of pollution spike: Some analysts, including envirocatalysts’ Sunil Dahiya, said the ash may temporarily worsen air quality in NCR already nearing the ‘severe’ category.

7. NCR air quality remains dangerous: Delhi’s AQI stood at 382 (‘very poor’) at 4 pm on Monday, with Ghaziabad (396) and Noida (397) also close to ‘severe’ levels even before the ash arrived.

8. Volcanic material composition: The plume contains volcanic ash, sulphur dioxide, and small particles of rock and glass - materials that darken skies and pose hazards to aircraft engines.

9. Airports placed on watch: DGCA asked airports to prepare for immediate inspections of runways, taxiways, and aprons if ashfall occurs, with operations to be suspended if contamination is detected.

10. Volcano’s first eruption in millennia: The Hayli Gubbi volcano in Ethiopia’s Afar region erupted on Sunday, sending ash up to 14 km high. According to the Toulouse VAAC, the eruption has stopped but the massive plume is still drifting toward India.

(With inputs from Jasjeev Gandhiok and Neha LM Tripathi)