Mon, Nov 24, 2025
Ethiopia's Hayli Gubbi volcano erupts for first time after 10,000 years | Watch

ByHT News Desk
Published on: Nov 24, 2025 10:50 pm IST

The long-silent volcano, situated in Ethiopia's Erta Ale Range, erupted for the first time in nearly 10,000 years.

A massive ash cloud from Ethiopia's Hayli Gubbi volcano has started drifting toward northern India and could potentially impact flight operations in the coming days.

A satellite image shows ash rising from the eruption of the Hayli Gubbi volcano in Ethiopia as it drifts over the Red Sea, November 23, 2025.(Reuters)
The sudden volcanic eruption sent towering ash clouds sweeping across the Red Sea toward Oman and Yemen before shifting eastwards.

(HT.com could not independently verify the authenticity of the videos)

Videos shared on social media showed a towering ash plume rising from the volcano, with people rushing to catch a glimpse of it.

Also Read | Ash from Ethiopian volcanic eruption to hit NW India, Delhi, several flights impacted

A local administrator, Mohammed Seid, told AP that there were no casualties, but added that the eruption could have economic implications for the local community.

“While no human lives and livestock have been lost so far, many villages have been covered in ash and as a result their animals have little to eat,” he said.

Impact on India

As reported by HT, the thick cloud of ash from the volcanic eruption at Ethiopia’s Hayli Gubbi volcano is expected to impact northwest India on Monday night, with the ash plumes expected to enter Gujarat and move towards Rajasthan, Delhi-NCR and Punjab in the next few hours.

According to IMD, the plumes – consisting of volcanic ash, sulphur dioxide and even small particles of rock – are at heights of around 10-15 kms above the surface and will primarily impact flights.

“Flights either have to be re-routed or cancelled. While the impact on flight operations are minimal today, the situation is expected to be worse on Tuesday,” a Mumbai airport official said.

