Several MLAs visit CM amid cabinet reshuffle speculations

Speculation over cabinet reshuffle intensified on Monday as several Congress law-makers met chief minister Siddaramaiah before his departure to Delhi, where he met party national president, Mallikarjuna Kharge, and other leaders. DK Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah (ANI)

Through the morning, Pradeep Eashwar, Ashok Pattan, Vijayananda Kashappanavar, A S Ponnanna and former minister K N Rajanna visited the chief minister’s residence. Rajanna’s 20 minute meeting drew particular attention because he was removed from the cabinet earlier at the insistence of the high command. According to people familiar with the conversation, Rajanna raised concerns about how his role was being viewed in Delhi and told Rahul Gandhi that he wanted to address what he described as misplaced impressions.

Kashappanavar acknowledged pressing his own case. He said, “I am a strong aspirant for the ministerial post. That is why I met Siddaramaiah and discussed it. He said that we will do it when the time comes and I asked him to consider the service rendered. I am confident of getting the ministerial post.” He noted that he had appealed to Siddaramaiah, deputy chief minister D K Shivakumar, K C Venugopal, Randeep Surjewala and Kharge. Praising the chief minister and Shivakumar, he added, “If God is here, where else should I go.”

The BJP used the buzz to renew its criticism of the Congress. R Ashoka, the Leader of the Opposition, asked why so many leaders were visiting Delhi if there was no change planned. “I had repeatedly said that the chief minister will change in November. Congress leaders had asserted that will not happen. Now, Dy CM D K Shivakumar’s brothers have gone to Delhi and are sitting there,” he said.

The cabinet has two vacancies following the exit of B Nagendra in connection with allegations at the Karnataka Maharshi Valmiki Scheduled Tribe Development Corporation and the removal of Rajanna. Several legislators have urged the leadership to widen the reshuffle rather than simply fill the empty seats.

Mahadevappa said any decision would rest with the party leadership and the chief minister. “As usual, he will meet the AICC president when he goes there. There may be discussion on the Bihar polls and naturally on politics, development and governance. Finally, what has to be done will be decided by the high command and the CM,” he said.

Home minister G Parameshwara said he had no information on any major overhaul and criticised the governing party for focusing inward despite unresolved administrative issues . “Despite so many issues, a musical chairs competition is going on for the CM’s chair in Karnataka. If the cabinet expansion happens, D K Shivakumar will be sidelined. Going to temples and performing poojas will go in vain,” he said.

Siddaramaiah arrived in Delhi later in the day and is expected to meet both Kharge and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Shivakumar and his brother, former MP D K Suresh, are also in the capital. On Sunday, Shivakumar reiterated his dismissal of his resignation as state party chief. Calling himself a “disciplined soldier” of the party, he said the question of a reshuffle was for the CM and the high command to decide. “Why would I say I will resign? That situation has not arisen yet,” he said.