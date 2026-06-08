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Several workers dead after molten metal spills in mishap at Vizag Steel Plant

Authorities are expected to conduct a detailed inquiry to ascertain the exact cause of the accident and determine any safety lapses

Updated on: Jun 08, 2026 08:29 pm IST
By Srinivasa Rao Apparasu, Hyderabad
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Several people are feared dead and several others are injured after a large quantity of molten metal fell on them in Andhra Pradesh’s Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited (RINL), also known as Visakhapatnam Steel Plant, on Monday evening.

The incident has created anxiety among employees and their families. (HT Sourced Photo)

A local trade union leader, requesting anonymity, told HT that the incident occurred around 4.30pm in plant’s Continuous Casting Department (CCD) under the Steel Melting Shop (SMS) section and nine persons are feared dead.

“A ladle carrying molten steel suddenly malfunctioned, causing a large quantity of liquid metal to spill. The intense heat and resulting fire trapped workers in the vicinity, leading to multiple casualties,” a trade union leader said, requesting anonymity.

Also Read | Molten metal was at 1600°C, being moved in giant bucket: What we know about Vizag steel plant mishap

According to another account, the incident took place during operations related to NTC-3 Heat F. “A substantial volume of molten steel has leaked while being lifted, triggering a massive blaze,” another trade union leader said.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Srinivasa Rao Apparasu

Srinivasa Rao is Senior Assistant Editor based out of Hyderabad covering developments in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana . He has over three decades of reporting experience.

vishakapatnam andhra pradesh
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