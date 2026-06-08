Several workers dead after molten metal spills in mishap at Vizag Steel Plant

Several people are feared dead and several others are injured after a large quantity of molten metal fell on them in Andhra Pradesh’s Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited (RINL), also known as Visakhapatnam Steel Plant, on Monday evening.

The incident has created anxiety among employees and their families. (HT Sourced Photo)

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A local trade union leader, requesting anonymity, told HT that the incident occurred around 4.30pm in plant’s Continuous Casting Department (CCD) under the Steel Melting Shop (SMS) section and nine persons are feared dead.

“A ladle carrying molten steel suddenly malfunctioned, causing a large quantity of liquid metal to spill. The intense heat and resulting fire trapped workers in the vicinity, leading to multiple casualties,” a trade union leader said, requesting anonymity.

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According to another account, the incident took place during operations related to NTC-3 Heat F. “A substantial volume of molten steel has leaked while being lifted, triggering a massive blaze,” another trade union leader said.

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{{^usCountry}} Emergency response teams and fire personnel rushed to the scene immediately after the incident and launched rescue and firefighting operations. The injured workers were shifted to nearby hospitals for treatment. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Emergency response teams and fire personnel rushed to the scene immediately after the incident and launched rescue and firefighting operations. The injured workers were shifted to nearby hospitals for treatment. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} While trade union leaders claimed to have recovered nine bodies, the RINL management has not yet issued an official statement confirming the death toll. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} While trade union leaders claimed to have recovered nine bodies, the RINL management has not yet issued an official statement confirming the death toll. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Authorities are expected to conduct a detailed inquiry to ascertain the exact cause of the accident and determine whether any safety lapses contributed to the tragedy. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Authorities are expected to conduct a detailed inquiry to ascertain the exact cause of the accident and determine whether any safety lapses contributed to the tragedy. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The incident has created anxiety among employees and their families, with concerns being raised over workplace safety measures at the steel plant. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The incident has created anxiety among employees and their families, with concerns being raised over workplace safety measures at the steel plant. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Further details are awaited as rescue and assessment operations continue. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Further details are awaited as rescue and assessment operations continue. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu expressed shock over the accident. “He spoke to the steel plant authorities and enquired about the incident. He asked the district authorities to rush to the spot and take up rescue operations,” an official statement said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu expressed shock over the accident. “He spoke to the steel plant authorities and enquired about the incident. He asked the district authorities to rush to the spot and take up rescue operations,” an official statement said. {{/usCountry}}

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Srinivasa Rao Apparasu ...Read More Srinivasa Rao is Senior Assistant Editor based out of Hyderabad covering developments in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana . He has over three decades of reporting experience. Read Less

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