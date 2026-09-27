Severe floods across India claim 18 lives, displace thousands amid heavy monsoon rains

Heavy downpours across eastern and central India in the last 48 hours claimed at least 18 lives and damaged crops and property, and triggered widespread floods, forcing the evacuation of thousands of people.
Uttar Pradesh
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At least 17 people were killed, and five others were injured as extremely heavy rainfall lashed several parts of Uttar Pradesh in the last 48 hours as monsoon activity intensified across the state on its retreat. Sixty-three of the state’s 75 districts recorded above-normal rainfall, with the state receiving 19 times the normal showers in the past 24 hours, according to relief commissioner Hrishikesh Bhaskar Yashod. The downpour and strong winds damaged standing crops in rural areas.
A press statement from the relief commissioner’s office said, “One death each was reported from Amethi, Bahraich, Banda, Barabanki, Basti, Fatehpur, Hamirpur, Hardoi, and Kanpur Nagar; two in Ayodhya; and four in Lakhimpur Kheri in the last 48 hours.”
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Deep Dive
What regions in India have been most affected by the recent heavy rains and flooding?
Recent heavy rains and flooding have severely affected eastern and central India, particularly Uttar Pradesh, Odisha, Bihar, and Chhattisgarh, with significant evacuations and damage reported.
Why have authorities issued weather warnings and alerts in response to the heavy rainfall?
Authorities have issued weather warnings due to the high likelihood of heavy to exceptionally heavy rainfall, risks of flash floods, and potential severe damage to crops and infrastructure.
How are local governments preparing for the ongoing flood situation in impacted states?
Local governments are preparing for the flood situation by declaring school holidays, conducting damage assessments, establishing evacuation centers, and coordinating with relief agencies for rescue operations.
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It also said one person died due to a wall collapse in Bahraich, and another died due to a thunderstorm in Basti.
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It also said one person died due to a wall collapse in Bahraich, and another died due to a thunderstorm in Basti.
Uttar Pradesh recorded average rainfall of 52.5 mm in 24 hours till 8.30 am on Saturday, while several observatories recorded over 200 mm of rain.
The extensive downpour damaged standing Kharif crops, farmers said, while officials raised concerns over sowing delays in the upcoming Rabi season, as waterlogged fields may take time to become suitable for cultivation.
Meanwhile, the torrential rain triggered severe waterlogging on the Ganga Expressway near the Bashiratganj toll plaza in Unnao on Saturday, disrupting traffic on the state’s ambitious 594-km infrastructure project. According to the India Meteorological Department, Unnao recorded 65 mm of rainfall in the 24 hours leading up to Saturday morning.
Odisha
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In the last 48 hours, heavy rain affected more than 73,000 people across 10 districts of Odisha, with over 40,000 people evacuated to safer locations, officials said on Saturday.
The state’s revenue and disaster management minister, Suresh Pujari, said southern Odisha had been particularly affected, with Koraput, Nabarangpur, Malkangiri, Rayagada, Ganjam and Gajapati districts witnessing widespread impact.
According to the latest government assessment, the affected areas include 80 blocks, 325 gram panchayats, 1,071 villages and 49 wards in 10 urban local bodies, while 721 houses were partially or fully damaged and 4,480 hectares of crop land affected, said special relief commission Rajesh Prabhakar Patil.
Amid incessant rainfall in Nepal and its catchment areas, coupled with the continuous release of water from the Valmikinagar barrage, over 2,000 villagers were forced to move to safer locations after water from the Gandak river gushed into houses in West Champaran district on Saturday, said Bagaha -2’s circle officer Wasim Akram.
Meanwhile, chief secretary Pratyaya Amrit on Saturday directed district authorities across sensitive riverine belts to remain on high alert, bracing for a possible surge in rivers originating from Nepal’s hilly region.
Bihar recorded a statewide average of roughly 54 mm of rainfall over the two days covering September 24–25 (IMD data via CEIC), with continued moderate to heavy falls into the 26th and sharp localised extremes.
Heavy rain continued to lash several parts of Chhattisgarh, causing flooding and waterlogging, disrupting road connectivity and forcing authorities to close schools in eight districts, officials said. A 40-year-old farmer had drowned in Kondagaon on Friday after falling into a swollen drain while attempting to catch fish from a waterlogged paddy field, officials said.
Authorities declared a holiday for government and private schools in Dantewada, Bijapur, Kondagaon, Kanker, Bastar, Gariaband, Dhamtari and Durg in view of the weather conditions. Quarterly examinations in government schools in the affected areas were also postponed.
Rajeev Mullick, Assistant Editor, is a Lucknow-based journalist with over 26 years of experience covering governance, public policy and administration in Uttar Pradesh. His reporting focuses on the district administration, the Divisional Commissioner's Office, the Regional Meteorological Centre, and government policies relating to technical, higher, secondary and primary education. Known for impactful public-interest journalism, his investigations have led to significant policy attention, including a report on deficiencies in a state-run school footwear distribution scheme that prompted widespread national coverage and High Court intervention. He broke the story on the Uttar Pradesh government's One District One Cuisine initiative, highlighting the inclusion of sweets and the exclusion of non-vegetarian dishes, triggering widespread public debate. He covered Mahakumbh 2025 at Prayagraj, reports on the event's administrative, logistical and civic dimensions. From 2012 to 2024, he headed the Lucknow City Bureau, leading coverage of the state's administrative and civic developments while mentoring young reporters. He loves to travel, listen to music. He is fond of eating good food both veg and non veg. He has travelled to several states like West Bengal, Uttarakhand, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Family Nadu, Kerela, Bihar, Jharkhand and home state UP.
Debabrata Mohanty is a senior assistant editor of Hindustan Times who works as state correspondent from Odisha covering the state's politics, governance, public policy, natural disasters, environment and its society for close to three decades. With his long years of reporting from the state capital of Bhubaneswar, Mohanty has been known as one of the most experienced and credible journalists covering Odisha for the national English dailies. His reporting combines on-ground detail with deep institutional knowledge detailing the state's changing politics, governance issues, administrative reforms and the functioning of its public institutions. He has regularly reported on issues ranging from legislative developments and public policy implementation. Politics is his core areas of expertise as he closely tracks Odisha's political landscape, including the rise and transformation of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Biju Janata Dal (BJD), the two principal political parties in Odisha. His long association with the state's political establishment enables him to write on contemporary developments in a larger political context. Mohanty takes a deep interest in writing human interest stories, environmental issues and documenting the impact of cyclones, floods, heatwaves, and other climate-related events in one of the most disaster-prone states. His coverage extends to public health, governance reforms and stories on accountability of government institutions. Before joining Hindustan Times, Mohanty worked with The Indian Express, Mail Today, and The Telegraph, where he covered at least six general elections and as many assembly elections. In 2007, he was selected for the prestigious Chevening Young Indian Print Journalist Programme at the University of Lincoln, United Kingdom, where he received advanced training in print journalism. In 2009 he won the Press Institute of India-International Committee of Red Cross award on conflict reporting for his on-ground reportage of 2008 Kandhamal riots.
Subhash Pathak is special correspondent of Hindustan Times with over 15 years of experience in journalism, covering issues related to governance, legislature, police, Maoism, urban and road infrastructure of Bihar and Jharkhand.
Ritesh Mishra is the State Correspondent for Chhattisgarh with Hindustan Times. He reports on Maoism, internal security, politics, mining, governance, and major developments shaping the state. Based in Raipur, he has covered Chhattisgarh since 2016, reporting extensively from the Bastar region and other conflict-affected areas. With nearly two decades of experience in journalism, Ritesh has built a reputation for ground reporting from some of India's most challenging terrains. His coverage spans Left-Wing Extremism, counter-insurgency operations, elections, tribal affairs, environmental issues, infrastructure, mining, and socio-economic developments. He has reported on major security operations, policy initiatives, wildlife crime, and the changing dynamics of conflict and development in Central India. Before moving to Chhattisgarh, Ritesh spent eight years reporting from Madhya Pradesh, covering politics, administration, crime, development, and social issues. Throughout his career, he has reported on various forms of extremism in Central India, combining field reporting with in-depth analysis to produce accurate, balanced, and impactful journalism. Prior to joining Hindustan Times, Ritesh worked with The Pioneer and The Free Press Journal, where he covered a wide range of beats and honed his skills in political, investigative, and field reporting.
His reporting is marked by exclusive stories, extensive fieldwork, and a commitment to factual, on-the-ground journalism that brings complex issues to a wider audience.
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Home/India News/Severe floods across India claim 18 lives, displace thousands amid heavy monsoon rains
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