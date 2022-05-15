Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
india news

Severe heatwave conditions likely to prevail in Delhi, says IMD

The maximum temperature in the national capital on Sunday is expected to hover around 45 degrees Celsius, the Met department said.
Severe heatwave conditions likely to prevail in Delhi, says IMD (Hindustan Times)
Published on May 15, 2022 11:39 AM IST
Written by Manjiri Sachin Chitre | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday has forecast severe heatwave conditions in isolated areas of the national capital. The weather department has also said that “mainly clear skies with heatwave conditions” are likely to prevail in most places in Delhi.

The maximum temperature in the national capital on Sunday is expected to hover around 45 degrees Celsius, the Met department added. It further added that the relative humidity in the national capital recorded at 8:30 am on Sunday was at 40 percent.

The IMD also issued a ‘yellow’ alert for Sunday as temperatures are expected to soar. Earlier on Saturday, an ‘orange alert’ was issued in the national capital.

On Saturday, the mercury shot to the season’s highest level - touching 44.2 degrees Celsius at Safdarjung in New Delhi, and it further rose to 47.2°C at Mungeshpur. Reportedly, barring Mayur Vihar, all other 10 stations in Delhi recorded heatwave to severe heatwave conditions on Saturday.

The previous record for the highest maximum temperature this year was 43.5 degrees Celsius at Safdarjung on April 28-30. Saturday has also been recorded as the hottest May day since 2020 when the temperature touched 45.9 degrees Celsius on May 28 two years ago.

A heatwave is declared when the maximum temperature is over 40 degrees Celsius and 4.5 degrees above normal. Meanwhile, a severe heatwave is declared when the temperature is above 40 degrees Celsius and 6.5 degrees above normal.

(With inputs from PTI)

delhi imd
