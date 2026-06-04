Sewage-mixed water leaves hundreds ill in Ahmedabad housing societies

Hundreds of residents across multiple housing societies in Ahmedabad’s Ghatlodia area were taken ill, complaining of diarrhoea and vomiting, over the last four days after consuming contaminated water, officials and residents said.

Hundreds of residents across multiple housing societies in Ahmedabad’s Ghatlodia area reported diarrhoea and vomiting.

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According to officials, a leaking pipeline led to mixing of sewage with the Narmada water supply to the area.

Residents said they first flagged the problem on Friday, but the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation brushed aside complaints through Saturday. Repair work began only past midnight, and when supply resumed Sunday morning the water still carried a foul smell, forcing a second round of repairs.

Ahmedabad municipal commissioner Banchanidhi Pani said, “There are around 50 cases reported at the OPD level, most of them treated and discharged after day care. The situation is under control.”

He added that Akanksha Apartments was among the most affected societies and health teams were deployed in various places. He further said that more than 26 areas in the city have previously been identified as high-risk and are under continuous monitoring.

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{{^usCountry}} Rakeshbhai Patel, chairman of the Akanksha Apartments society, said nearly 500 residents had fallen ill. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Rakeshbhai Patel, chairman of the Akanksha Apartments society, said nearly 500 residents had fallen ill. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} “Gutter water and the Narmada drinking water mixed after a drainage line broke. On an average, at least one person in every house is affected,” Patel said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Gutter water and the Narmada drinking water mixed after a drainage line broke. On an average, at least one person in every house is affected,” Patel said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} At Navratna Avenue, around 200 residents fell ill over four days, according to a society member. At Vande Mataram Flats, roughly 100 of 200 residents were affected, residents claimed. At Vinayak Bungalows, around 50 residents across 28 bungalows fell ill. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} At Navratna Avenue, around 200 residents fell ill over four days, according to a society member. At Vande Mataram Flats, roughly 100 of 200 residents were affected, residents claimed. At Vinayak Bungalows, around 50 residents across 28 bungalows fell ill. {{/usCountry}}

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