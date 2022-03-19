Amit Shah attends CRPF's 83rd Raising Day parade: 'biggest achievement in J&K…'

Union home minister Amit Shah on Saturday attended the 83rd Raising Day parade of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) at Maulana Azad Stadium in Jammu. During the event, Shah presented medals and awards to CRPF personnel and families of soldiers who lost their lives while fighting terrorism, left-wing extremism, and insurgency in different parts of the country.

For the first time, the CRPF is celebrating its Raising Day outside the national capital.

Speaking at the event, Shah said that CRPF has done the work of providing a sense of safety and security to the people in India for a long time.

“CRPF jawans have given a sigh of relief to people in difficult situations in the country,” he added.

#WATCH | Union Home Minister Amit Shah participates in the 83rd Raising Day program of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) in Jammu.



(Source: CRPF) pic.twitter.com/QvQoOKlLOc — ANI (@ANI) March 19, 2022

He also highlighted the important role played by CRPF in carrying out Lok Sabha or Assembly elections peacefully across the country.

“In 2014, after Narendra Modi became the Prime Minister of India, the situation in Jammu and Kashmir has improved. The biggest achievement in J&K is the immense success that our forces have achieved in controlling terrorism in the state: Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Jammu,” the home minister said.

Shah reached Jammu on Friday and was straightway escorted to Raj Bhawan. He handed over job appointment letters to the families of Jammu and Kashmir police personnel who made supreme sacrifice during counterterrorism operations. The home minister said that the government is committed to the welfare of all policemen and their families in Jammu and Kashmir.

The home minister will review the security arrangements ahead of Amarnath Yatra and the proposed assembly elections.

CRPF Raising Day is celebrated to mark the day when Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, then home minister, presented colours to the CRPF in 1950 after the CRPF Act was enacted and the force rechristened to its present name.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON