Shah hits out at Nitish Kumar for betraying BJP, back-stabbing colleagues

Union home minister Amit Shah on Friday hit out at chief minister Nitish Kumar for betraying the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the mandate people gave him in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s name, and back-stabbing colleagues.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“He did not spare [late former defence minister] George Fernandes, Janata Party, [Rashtriya Janata Dal or RJD chief] Lalu Prasad Yadav, [former Union ministers] Sharad Yadav and late Ramvilas Paswan,” said Shah as he addressed his first rally in Bihar after the BJP lost power in the state last month.

Shah said Kumar, who ended his alliance with the BJP and formed the government with RJD, Congress, and Left parties, has no ideology. “He can leave socialistic ideology to join hands with anybody just to remain in power. Can Nitish become the Prime Minister by changing political alliances?” asked Shah.

He said Bihar’s people will give a befitting reply to those indulging in politics “selfishness and power for their benefit”. Shah asked the RJD chief to remain alert as Kumar, who has held a series of meeting with leaders of Opposition parties amid his projection as a possible Prime Ministerial candidate, may join hands with the Congress leaving him behind.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Shah also attacked the RJD chief and reminded people of the “jungle raj”, “kidnapping industry” and corruption under his rule. “The danger of jungle raj looms over Bihar,” he said.

Shah said the BJP will form the government in Bihar in 2025 with a full majority. He cautioned the people of Bihar’s Seemanchal region about the falsehoods and fear the ruling parties were spreading.

Shah said Lalu Prasad Yadav and Kumar were troubled over his visit and were instilling fear. “I am here to tell you that border districts are a part of India and do not fear,” he said. Shah said the benefit of all welfare and development schemes was being equally given to all.

Bihar’s ruling Grand Alliance accused the BJP of attempting to fan communal tensions ahead of Shah’s rallies in the region. It announced plans to counter them by organising public meetings in Seemanchal, which has a high concentration of Muslims.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Bihar is the Hindi belt’s only state where the BJP has failed to form the government on its own or expand its organisation. The BJP has set a target of winning 35 out of Bihar’s 40 Lok Sabha seats in the 2024 national polls. In 2019 polls, the BJP-led alliance, which included JD (U), won 39 seats. JD (U) got 17 and the BJP 16 seats while the remaining six seats went to Lok Janshakti Party.