Amit Shah slams Congress leader Pawan Khera's jibe at PM Modi: ‘Party will be extinct in 2024'

Union home minister Amit Shah on Monday launched an all-out attack against the Congress over its party leader referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi as Narendra 'Gautam Das'. Addressing a poll rally in Nagaland, Shah said people would respond to such "derogatory remarks" by routing out the Congress in the upcoming polls. "Congress is definitely going to get extinct this time," the Bharatiya Janata Party leader said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Shah's response came hours after Khera's clip from his presser last week went viral. In the video, he is heard referring to the PM as Narendra ‘Gautam Das’ Modi. “Why are you running away from a debate in Parliament? Why are you scared of JPC? Even PV Narasimha Rao and Atal Bihari Vajpayee set up JPC during their stints as prime ministers. What problem does Narendra ‘Gautam Das’ , ‘Damodadardas’ have with JPC? It is Damodardas right. His name is Damodardas but deeds are of ‘Gautam Das',” he is heard saying. Khera – in a tweet – later clarified that he "genuinely got confused whether it is Damodardas or Gautam Das….”.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Reacting to the remarks, Shah asserted, "The language used by a Congress spokesperson (Pawan Khera) for PM Modi today is not his statement, but a statement that's in accordance with Rahul Gandhi's nature. Rahul Gandhi used abusive language for PM Modi in 2019 and as a result Congress lost its Opposition status."

A First Information Report or FIR has been registered against Khera for "making unsavory remarks against father of Prime Minister Narendra Modi"; the FIR – lodged by BJP leader Mukesh Sharma – has been registered at Hazratganj police station in Lucknow.

Shah also took a swipe at Rahul Gandhi and said since he became the leader the party's stature has taken a hit. "...ever since Rahul Gandhi became the leader of the Congress party, since then the level of the leaders of the Congress party has gone down day by day."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"...In 2024, Congress won't be visible even when searched using binoculars," Shah further said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON