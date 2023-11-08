Shah targets Rajasthan govt with corruption charge, Congress hits back

The Congress-led government in Rajasthan is the “the most corrupt ever”, Union home minister Amit Shah alleged on Tuesday as he called upon the people in the poll-bound state to vote for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Union home minister Amit Shah. (PTI)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“If there is the most corrupt government anywhere in the world, it is here in Rajasthan under the ruling of (the chief minister Ashok) Gehlot. Corruption prevails at every sector of the Rajasthan government that reaches even at the Secretariat where you (Gehlot) sit. But you have no idea about it,” the Union minister said during a poll rally in Kuchaman district.

“The amount of corruption is such in Rajasthan that even the central agencies say “chhod do” (leave it),” he added. The statement came days after searches were conducted by the Enforcement Directorate on the premises of Rajasthan Congress chief Govind Singh Dotasra in Jaipur and Sikar and party candidate from the Mahwa constituency Omprakash Hudla in Dausa.

Polling for the 200 assembly seats in Rajasthan will be held on November 25 and the counting of votes will take place on December 3.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Shah, who is the BJP’s star campaigner for the assembly elections, participated in three rallies across the state on Tuesday — Nagaur’s Kuchaman, Makrana, and Parbatsar.

Referring to chief minister Ashok Gehlot’s previous association with magic, Shah accused him of vanishing the development works carried out by the previous BJP government led by Vasundhara Raje.

“Gehlot is a true magician. Nobody else can show such magic that will vanish electricity, employment, and also the law and order in a state. Only BJP can now fix them,” he said.

Referring to the “red diary”, which was floated by sacked state minister Rajendra Gudha in the assembly last July, Shah said, “Gehlot is now scared of the red colour as it reminds him of the red diary. You (Gehlot) should reveal the content of that diary before seeking votes in the election.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Earlier this year, the “red diary” became the focal point of a massive political controversy in the state after Gudha, who was recently removed for his comments comparing the brutal sexual assault of two women in Manipur to crimes against women in Rajasthan, alleged that he possessed a diary carrying details of allegedly irregular transactions in the Gehlot-led government. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, too, raised the issue during a rally in Sikar on Thursday and alleged that the diary had records of the Gehlot government’s “dark deeds”. Gehlot, however, has termed allegations “baseless”.

The senior BJP leader also took a potshot at Gehlot saying that “he should have resigned from his post after the incident instead of suspending the minister from the cabinet”.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He also attacked the ruling Congress over the paper leak incidents in any government examinations. “The rampant paper leaks have destroyed the future of lakhs of youth but Gehlot is roaming around everywhere in the state silently. When will you catch the culprits? You should shame yourself and die,” he said.

During a rally in Makrana, the Union minister accused the Congress-led state of making a “new world record on appeasement politics”.

“A riot takes place in the districts every year, an ancient temple in Alwar was vandalised, and a Valmiki man in Jalore was murdered but Gehlot was silent. When Kanhaiya lal was murdered, he banned the celebration of Ram Navami but a rally by the Popular Front of India was taken out at the same time from Karauli,” he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He further hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi of crushing such appeasement politics by banning the PFI.

Alleging lack of development in Rajasthan, Shah asked: “How much did Sonia Gandhi spend on Rajasthan? But Modi has provided the state with a series of developments. He spent around ₹1,400,000 crore in Rajasthan for the Ayushman scheme, building toilets, and providing them with free ration. We have also extended the scheme for five more years.”

Terming the Congress a “parivaarvadi” party, Shah said: “In Delhi, Sonia Gandhi is trying to launch his son (Rahul Gandhi) as the prime minister while Gehlot in Rajasthan is also trying to launch his son Vaibhav. But none of them are getting launched despite all their efforts as the people don’t acknowledge them.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He accused the Congress of stalling the construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya for 70 years. “They have been neglecting Ram by putting the foundation of his temple in Ayodhya on hold for over 70 years. Our Lord Ram was insulted for over 550 years. But when you sent 25 MPs from your state, Modi formed the government, and soon found a temple for Ram at his birthplace which will also be inaugurated on January 22,” Shah said.

“Congress is unable to secure the country and also establish its pride at the world stage. Only Modi can do it... Modi has made India the fifth biggest economy in the world from the eleventh position. Before Modi, many alia-malia-jamalia used to invade our country from Pakistan and blow up many places. It’s only Modi who finished all those terrorists by entering into Pakistan and secured India,” he added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Responding to Shah, Congress spokesperson Swarnim Chaturvedi said, “Maximum action was taken against corruption under the Gehlot government, not the BJP. Sending ED is not the solution to corruption. The agencies raid at the premises of the politicians but never prosecute anyone. On the other hand, it is BJP’s own MLA (Kailash Meghwal) who alleged a union minister (Arjun Ram Meghwal) of corruption.”