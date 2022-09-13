Shah warns against those 'selling dreams'; Kejriwal agrees, takes dig at BJP

Ahead of the Gujarat assembly elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) engaged in a verbal spat on “dream selling”. Union home minister Amit Shah on Tuesday launched a veiled attack on AAP national convenor and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, saying those who “sell dreams” will never be triumphant in Gujarat. Kejriwal said he agreed with Shah, and added, “That's why I say do not believe in the BJP since they only show dreams. He (Shah) said the absolute truth.”

Earlier on Tuesday, Shah virtually addressed an event held in Gandhinagar to mark a year of Bhupendra Patel's chief ministership. During the function, he said the BJP will not only form government in the state once again but will also win with a two-thirds majority.

“People who sell dreams will never get electoral success in Gujarat. I know the people of Gujarat. Those in the business of selling dreams can never get success in Gujarat because the people support only those who believe in doing work. That is why people remain by the BJP's side. The BJP is on its way to achieving a thumping victory,” the Union home minister was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

He added that he can “very clearly” see the landslide victory of the BJP in the state under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Patel.

At a press gathering, Kejriwal, who is on a two-day visit to Gujarat, said he was “shocked that Shah is speaking against his own party (BJP)”.

“Don't trust people who say they will deposit ₹15 lakh in your bank accounts. Instead, trust those who say they will make electricity free in Gujarat similar to Delhi and Punjab,” Kejriwal added.

In the past, several opposition parties, including Congress, have taken jibes at Modi and his government over the BJP's alleged promise of depositing ₹15 lakh to the bank account of every citizen during campaigns for the 2014 Lok Sabha elections.

The AAP, which is aiming to form government in the third state, has made a slew of promises ahead of the Gujarat polls likely to be held in December. Kejriwal has promised free electricity up to 300 units per month, allowances for women and unemployed individuals, creation of jobs, and free and quality healthcare and education.

