Shaheen Bagh protesters file Rs 1 crore defamation suit against BJP IT cell head

india

Updated: Jan 21, 2020 15:32 IST

The protesters at Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh have sent a Rs 1 crore legal notice against BJP’s IT cell head Amit Malviya, accusing him of casting aspersions on the protest and defaming them.

“A video posted and endorsed by you on social media site Twitter, which has been played across several media platforms, had alleged that the protesters are taking Rs 500-700 in order to be a part of the protests,” the notice said.

“Such statements are not only false but also have an effect of defaming the protesters in the national and international community,” it further said.

The notice also said that the general public is misled by Malviya through this “exercise of mass misinformation”. “You are liable to pay an amount of Rs 1 crore for defaming out client,” the notice sent by the protesters’ lawyer said.

Thousands of people, including women and children, are protesting for more than a month now at Shaheen Bagh and nearby Jamia Millia Islamia to oppose the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC).

The protesters have set up a stage on the carriageway towards Noida from Sarita Vihar on the road, which has prompted the police to close all traffic towards Noida and Delhi. Protesters have also blocked the opposite carriageway going to Delhi from Noida with a 30 feet high India map made of iron.

A Public Interest Litigation (PIL) has been filed in the Supreme Court seeking its directions to the police to ensure smooth traffic flow on the Kalindi Kunj-Shaheen Bagh stretch.