e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 21, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Tuesday, Jan 21, 2020
Home / India News / Shaheen Bagh protesters file Rs 1 crore defamation suit against BJP IT cell head

Shaheen Bagh protesters file Rs 1 crore defamation suit against BJP IT cell head

india Updated: Jan 21, 2020 15:32 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Graffiti made my students and artists as part of the ongoing protest against Citizenship Amendment Act at Shaheen Bagh in New Delhi, on Sunday.
Graffiti made my students and artists as part of the ongoing protest against Citizenship Amendment Act at Shaheen Bagh in New Delhi, on Sunday. (Burhaan Kinu/HT Photo)
         

The protesters at Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh have sent a Rs 1 crore legal notice against BJP’s IT cell head Amit Malviya, accusing him of casting aspersions on the protest and defaming them.

“A video posted and endorsed by you on social media site Twitter, which has been played across several media platforms, had alleged that the protesters are taking Rs 500-700 in order to be a part of the protests,” the notice said.

“Such statements are not only false but also have an effect of defaming the protesters in the national and international community,” it further said.

The notice also said that the general public is misled by Malviya through this “exercise of mass misinformation”. “You are liable to pay an amount of Rs 1 crore for defaming out client,” the notice sent by the protesters’ lawyer said.

Thousands of people, including women and children, are protesting for more than a month now at Shaheen Bagh and nearby Jamia Millia Islamia to oppose the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC).

The protesters have set up a stage on the carriageway towards Noida from Sarita Vihar on the road, which has prompted the police to close all traffic towards Noida and Delhi. Protesters have also blocked the opposite carriageway going to Delhi from Noida with a 30 feet high India map made of iron.

A Public Interest Litigation (PIL) has been filed in the Supreme Court seeking its directions to the police to ensure smooth traffic flow on the Kalindi Kunj-Shaheen Bagh stretch.

tags
top news
Arvind Kejriwal’s nomination filing delayed, AAP blames BJP
Arvind Kejriwal’s nomination filing delayed, AAP blames BJP
‘Protest as much as you can, CAA won’t be taken back’: Amit Shah
‘Protest as much as you can, CAA won’t be taken back’: Amit Shah
JNU decision to hike fees arbitrary, says students’ union, moves HC
JNU decision to hike fees arbitrary, says students’ union, moves HC
‘Won’t apologise’: Rajini on controversy around remarks against Periyar
‘Won’t apologise’: Rajini on controversy around remarks against Periyar
‘Prepare for attack’: Chidambaram on IMF, Gita Gopinath’s word of caution
‘Prepare for attack’: Chidambaram on IMF, Gita Gopinath’s word of caution
Hyundai launches Aura compact sedan to take on Maruti Dzire and Honda Amaze
Hyundai launches Aura compact sedan to take on Maruti Dzire and Honda Amaze
‘Won’t tolerate Shivaji’s insult’: Sanjay Raut on morphed video of PM Modi
‘Won’t tolerate Shivaji’s insult’: Sanjay Raut on morphed video of PM Modi
Qualcomm’s new mobile processors embrace ISRO’s GPS-alternative NavIC
Qualcomm’s new mobile processors embrace ISRO’s GPS-alternative NavIC
trending topics
Virender SehwagZomatoJEE Mains Results 2020Priyanka ChopraSara Ali KhanAustralian Open Day 2 Live

don't miss

latest news

india news