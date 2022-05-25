Shahid Afridi backs Kashmiri separatist Yasin Malik, Amit Mishra hits back

Former Pakistan all-rounder and captain Shahid Afridi has once again sparked a controversy with his latest tweet on the Kashmir issue. On Wednesday, Afridi lent support to Yasin Malik, a Kashmiri separatist leader, who has been convicted in a terror funding case recently. The National Investigation Agency (NIA) earlier in the day sought a death sentence for Malik.

Afridi, sharing a photo of him with a backdrop of the Pakistan flag, tweeted, "India's continued attempts to silence critical voices against its blatant human right abuses are futile. Fabricated charges against Yasin Malik will not put a hold to Kashmir's struggle to freedom. Urging the UN to take notice of unfair & illegal trails against Kashmir leaders."

India's continued attempts to silence critical voices against its blatant human right abuses are futile. Fabricated charges against #YasinMalik will not put a hold to #Kashmir's struggle to freedom. Urging the #UN to take notice of unfair & illegal trails against Kashmir leaders. pic.twitter.com/EEJV5jyzmN — Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) May 25, 2022

But Indian cricketer Amit Mishra was quick to hit back at his Pakistani counterpart with a cryptic tweet, asking Afridi to stop misleading people just like he did with his birthdate.

"Dear @safridiofficial he himself has pleaded guilty in court on the record. Not everything is misleading like your birthdate," Mishra tweeted.

Dear @safridiofficial he himself has pleaded guilty in court on record. Not everything is misleading like your birthdate. 🇮🇳🙏https://t.co/eSnFLiEd0z — Amit Mishra (@MishiAmit) May 25, 2022

This is not the first time Afridi raked up the Kashmir issue. "It does not take a religious belief to feel the agony of Kashmiris...just a right heart at the right place. Save Kashmir," Afridi had written in 2020.

It does not take a religious belief to feel the agony of Kashmiris..just a right heart at the right place. #SaveKashmir — Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) May 15, 2020

His latest tweet comes even as Pakistan foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has written to UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet to urge India to acquit Malik from all charges and ensure his immediate release from prison so that he can be reunited with his family.

Pakistan's foreign office said in a statement that the foreign minister, as part of Pakistan’s ongoing efforts to draw the attention of the international community to the situation in Kashmir, sent the letter to Bachelet on May 24.

Malik had pleaded guilty to all charges, including those under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, in a terror funding case in early May. The Delhi court was all set to pronounce its verdict on Wednesday.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON