Who was Shahid Latif, Pathankot attack conspirator, killed in Pakistan?

One of India's most-wanted terrorists Shahid Latif, one of the key conspirators of the Pathankot attack, is believed to have been killed in Pakistan by unknown assailants. According to reports, Shahid Latif was one of the handlers of the 2016 Pathankot terrorist attackers. The chargesheet on the Pathankot terror attack named Shahid Latif along with Jaish chief Maulana Masood Azhar, his brother Mufti Abdul Rauf Asghar and another handler called Kashif Jan. In 2010, Latif was released by India as part of the UPA government's effort to mend ties with Pakistan. Shahid Latif was killed near Masjid Noor in Sialkot's Daska on Wednesday.

Who was Shahid Latif? 5 things to know about India's wanted terrorists

Shahid Latif was known as the launching commander of Jaish-e-Mohammed.

In January 20016 when the Pathankot IAF base was attacked by four fidayeen attackers, Shahis Latif sitting in Pakistan constantly coordinated with them.

In 1994, Shahid Latif was arrested in India on charges of terrorism. In 2020, he was deported to Pakistan.

Shahid Latif's release was sought in 1999 as well when Jaish hijacked Indian Airlines flight IC-814.

Shahid Latif was designated as an individual terrorist under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act

How was Shahid Latif killed?

According to reports citing Indian intelligence officials, 41-year-old Latif was killed inside a mosque on Wednesday morning. Latif was shot at point-blank range by shooters who seemed to be local people.

