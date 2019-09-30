e-paper
Monday, Sep 30, 2019

Shahjahanpur court rejects bail pleas of Chinmayanand and UP law student who accused him of rape

Chinmayanand’s lawyer said they will move the Allahabad High Court for bail .

india Updated: Sep 30, 2019 21:16 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Lucknow
Former BJP leader Chinmayanand is currently recuperating in a hospital in Lucknow.
Former BJP leader Chinmayanand is currently recuperating in a hospital in Lucknow.(PTI FILE PHOTO)
         

The Shahjahanpur district court in Uttar Pradesh on Monday rejected the bail plea of both former BJP leader Chinamayanand and the woman who has accused him of rape. The woman, a 23-year-old law student is in jail in an extortion case.

Chinmayanand’s lawyer Om Singh said, “Our bail plea was rejected. We will go to the high court for bail now.”

The woman’s advocate Anup Trivedi said, “I have not read the order. It is a detailed one. But bail has been rejected. Further steps will be initiated once I go through the order.”

The court had heard the argument at length and reserved the order for Monday evening. She had approached the district court after the Allahabad High Court directed her to approach an appropriate court for protection against arrest.

Last week, the BJP said he was no longer a party member.

On Monday, the Uttar Pradesh police took many Congress workers, including former minister Jitin Prasada, into preventive custody while they were holding a rally ahead of a protest march in Shahjahanpur for which they were denied permission.

Chinmayanand, who was arrested on September 20, too had applied for bail that was taken up on Monday. The former Union minister is currently at the Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences in Lucknow.

Chinmayanand’s arrest coincided with the arrest of three more people - Sanjay Singh, Sachin Sengar and Vikram Singh - for allegedly attempting to extort money from him. The complainant is a co-accused in the extortion case and was arrested on September 24 and sent to 14 days of judicial custody.

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the case has booked Chinmayanand under Section 376C (sexual intercourse by a person in authority), 354 D (stalking), 342 (wrongful confinement) and 506 (criminal intimidation). The girl was booked for attempt to extort money from Chinmayanand.

The law student, who went missing on August 24 after uploading a video on social media alleging a “senior leader of the seer community” was harassing and threatening to kill her, did not name Chinmayanand then. Her father later named the BJP leader. She was found a week later in Rajasthan and produced before the Supreme Court, which ordered the Uttar Pradesh government to constitute a special investigation team.

The woman was a student of SS Law College run by the former BJP leader. The woman has handed over a pen drive to the SIT claiming that it contained around 43 video clips as evidence.

First Published: Sep 30, 2019 21:07 IST

