Chinmayanand’s akhada stops him from attending meals, meetings

Former Union minister Swami Chinmayanand, accused of rape by a law student and now in judicial custody, has been barred by his akhada from formally dining with fellow seers and attending meetings of his Shri Panchayati Akhada Mahanirvani on Saturday.

The action comes at a time when the Akhil Bhartiya Akhada Parishad (ABAP)—apex decision-making body of the 13 recognised akhadas – is set to hold a meeting in Haridwar on October 10 to discuss among other things, possible action against Swami Chinmayanand, including his possible expulsion from the seer community.

Shri Panchayati Akhada Mahanirvani secretary Mahant Ramsevak Giri said that in light of the serious charges levelled against Swami Chinmayanand, the Mahanirvani Akhada decided to remove him from the akhada ‘pangat’ (gathering) for having meals with fellow seers of his monastic order on all formal occasions with immediate effect.

Mahant Giri also made plain that the action also means that Swami Chinmayanand will also not be invited or allowed to attend formal meetings of the akhada.

Swami Chinmayanand is a disciple of Mahanirvani Akhada’s Mahamandaleshwar Swami Bhajnanand and therefore, in that right, a member of the Mahanirvani Akhada, Swami Giri said.

He also said that the restriction of Swami Chinmayanand will remain in place till he gets absolved of all charges levelled against him.

In the past, the seer community has already expressed dismay over the conduct of Swami Chinmayanand.

Swami Narendra Giri, head, ABAP and also the secretary of Panchayati Akhara Niranjani, has said the conduct of Swami Chinmayanand was in violation of the set norms for seers and had shamed the seer community. “If the representatives of 13 akhadas present at the October 10 meet agree on it, he could be expelled from the community,” Narendra Giri said.

