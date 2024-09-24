‘Shame such a person’: Brinda Karat on Tamil Nadu governor's ‘secularism’ remark

CPI(M) leader Brinda Karat hit out at Tamil Nadu governor RN Ravi on Monday for his comments on secularism, calling it a "shame" that someone with such views has been appointed to governor. CPI (M) leader Brinda Karat. (PTI File Photo)

Brinda Karat stated that this reflects the “RSS understanding” and warned that he might soon claim the Constitution is also a “foreign concept".

“This governor has presumably taken an oath in the name of the Constitution. Secularism is an integral part of our Constitution and the separation of religion from politics is also enshrined within it. Tomorrow, he might claim that the Constitution of India itself is a foreign concept. This reflects the RSS understanding. It is shameful that such a person has been appointed as the governor of such an important state as Tamil Nadu,” Karat told news agency ANI.

RN Ravi sparked a row with his remark saying that secularism is a European concept that does not belong to India.

Addressing a convocation of the Hindu Dharma Vidya Peetham at Thiruvattar in Kanyakumari, Ravi said “A lot of frauds have been committed to the people of this country, and one of them is that they have been given a wrong interpretation of secularism. What does secularism mean!? Secularism is a European concept; secularism is not a Bhartiya concept.”

The ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) slammed the governor over his remarks.

“Secularism is the most needed concept in India, not in Europe. Particularly the Governor, he had not gone through the Constitution of India. Article 25 says that there should be a conscious freedom of religion that he doesn't know. He should go and read the constitution fully. Twenty two languages are listed in our constitution,” DMK spokesperson TKS Elangovan said.

Congress leader P Chidambaram questioned whether the same logic should apply to federalism, one person one vote and democracy, all of which also originated in Europe.

In a post on X, Chidambaram said, "Having draped Tiruvalluvar with a saffron robe, the Governor of Tamil Nadu has now discovered that secularism was an European concept and it has no place in India. He is not correct, but assume he is right. Federalism was also an European concept. Shall we declare that Federalism has no place in India?"

“One person, one vote was also an European concept. Shall we declare that some people will have no right to vote? Democracy was also an European concept not known to India that was ruled by maharajahs and rajas. Shall we declare that democracy will be jettisoned in this country? Constitutional functionaries, especially those who hold titular positions, should take a vow of silence,” he added.

