‘Shana Tova’: PM Modi's Jewish New Year greeting to ‘friend’ Benjamin Netanyahu, Israel

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday greeted the Jewish community across the world, his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu and the people of Israel on Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish New Year. PM Narendra Modi and Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu.(X/@netanyahu)

In a post on microblogging site X, he said, "Shana Tova! Warmest Rosh Hashanah greetings to my friend Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, the people of Israel and the Jewish community worldwide. Wishing everyone a new year filled with peace, hope and good health."