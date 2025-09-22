Search
Mon, Sept 22, 2025
‘Shana Tova’: PM Modi's Jewish New Year greeting to ‘friend’ Benjamin Netanyahu, Israel

PTI |
Published on: Sept 22, 2025 10:43 pm IST

PM Modi has sent the greeting through a post on social media platform X.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday greeted the Jewish community across the world, his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu and the people of Israel on Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish New Year.

PM Narendra Modi and Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu.(X/@netanyahu)
PM Narendra Modi and Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu.(X/@netanyahu)

In a post on microblogging site X, he said, "Shana Tova! Warmest Rosh Hashanah greetings to my friend Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, the people of Israel and the Jewish community worldwide. Wishing everyone a new year filled with peace, hope and good health."

