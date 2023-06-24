‘Shaping lives, dreams and destinies’: PM Modi's address to Indian diaspora | Top quotes

A new and glorious journey of India-US relations has begun in the last three days, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday. Addressing the Indian diaspora at the Ronald Reagan Center in Washington, DC, Prime Minister Modi said the new journey “is of our convergence on global strategic issues, of our cooperation for ‘Make in India, Make for the World’.” He also informed that the United States will open its new consulates in Ahmedabad and Bengaluru and the H1B visa renewal can be done in the US.

Here are the highlights of PM Modi's address to the Indian Diaspora

“In a way, you have charted out the full map of India in this hall. I can see people from all corners of India here. I can sense a mini-India converging here.”

“I want to thank you all for showing such a beautiful image of 'Ek Bharat, Sreshth Bharat', in America. I have received unprecedented love and affection during my stay in the US.”

“You get delighted with every achievement of India. You feel proud that such a large number of countries of the world come together at the UN headquarters for Yoga Day. You feel proud when you see Made in India at the supermarkets here. You feel proud when you see Indian talents leading the companies. You feel proud when the whole world dances to the tunes of 'Naatu Naatu.”

“The partnership between India and the United States will make the world better in the 21st Century. You all play a crucial role in this partnership.”

“President Biden and I had a lot of discussions in the last 3 days. I can say that he is an experienced politician. He has always tried to take the India-US partnership to another level.”

“In these 3 days, a new and glorious journey of India and the US relations has begun. This new journey is of our convergence on global strategic issues, of our cooperation for Make in India Make for the World."

"Be it technology transfer and manufacturing cooperation or increasing coordination in the industrial supply chain, both nations are taking strong steps towards a better future.”

“The decision of General Electric Company to manufacture fighter planes in India will prove to be a milestone for India's defence sector.”

“Together we are not just forming policies and agreements, we are shaping lives, dreams and destinies.”

