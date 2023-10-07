Sharad Pawar faction's emotive reply over Ajit Pawar's lawyer's alleged ‘fiefdom’ jab: ‘Man who raised you’

NCP MLA Jitendra Awhad, taking exception to the Ajit Pawar-led faction's lawyer's alleged remark that Sharad Pawar led the party like his personal fiefdom, said on Saturday the leader's description was contradictory to his real character. In an emotive remark ostensibly aimed at Sharad Pawar's estranged nephew Ajit Pawar, Awhad said the senior politician is the man "who raised you and stood behind you like a rock".

Sharad Pawar.(ANI)

"It is not a question of technicalities and legalities, the question is about sensitivity. Sharad Pawar is the man who raised you and stood behind you like a rock. You used words that he was running the party like a personal fiefdom; these words are contradictory to Sharad Pawar's character," Awhad said while speaking to reporters in Nagpur.

He was referring to a hearing in Delhi before the Election Commission to decide which faction could use the NCP's name and party symbol. Sharad Pawar attended the hearing and was represented by senior lawyer Abhishek Manu Singhvi. Advocates NK Kaul and Maninder Singh represented Sharad Pawar.

"Sharad Pawar has never done anything beyond democratic principles," he added.

In July, a large chunk of NCP MLAs, led by Ajit Pawar, rebelled against Sharad Pawar and moved the poll panel claiming the party's name and symbol.

The Ajit Pawar-led faction later filed a petition demanding he be declared the president of NCP and allotted the party's election symbol.

"The opposite group's lawyer said that Sharad Pawar runs his party in an undemocratic manner, considering it as his fiefdom. Such comments being made to win a political battle are unfortunate. It amounts to questioning Sharad Pawar's character," said the MLA.

Hinting at Ajit Pawar's involvement in having his lawyer make the statement in the court, he said the counsel usually speaks on the basis of the briefing he receives.

On July 2, Ajit Pawar and eight other NCP MLAs joined the Shiv Sena-BJP government. He later declared that he had the support of 40 lawmakers.

With inputs from PTI, ANI

