News / India News / Sharad Pawar faction's emotive reply over Ajit Pawar's lawyer's alleged ‘fiefdom’ jab: ‘Man who raised you’

Sharad Pawar faction's emotive reply over Ajit Pawar's lawyer's alleged ‘fiefdom’ jab: ‘Man who raised you’

ByHT News Desk
Oct 07, 2023 06:59 PM IST

On July 2, Ajit Pawar and eight other NCP MLAs joined the Shiv Sena-BJP government.

NCP MLA Jitendra Awhad, taking exception to the Ajit Pawar-led faction's lawyer's alleged remark that Sharad Pawar led the party like his personal fiefdom, said on Saturday the leader's description was contradictory to his real character. In an emotive remark ostensibly aimed at Sharad Pawar's estranged nephew Ajit Pawar, Awhad said the senior politician is the man "who raised you and stood behind you like a rock".

Sharad Pawar.(ANI)
Sharad Pawar.(ANI)

"It is not a question of technicalities and legalities, the question is about sensitivity. Sharad Pawar is the man who raised you and stood behind you like a rock. You used words that he was running the party like a personal fiefdom; these words are contradictory to Sharad Pawar's character," Awhad said while speaking to reporters in Nagpur.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

He was referring to a hearing in Delhi before the Election Commission to decide which faction could use the NCP's name and party symbol. Sharad Pawar attended the hearing and was represented by senior lawyer Abhishek Manu Singhvi. Advocates NK Kaul and Maninder Singh represented Sharad Pawar.

"Sharad Pawar has never done anything beyond democratic principles," he added.

In July, a large chunk of NCP MLAs, led by Ajit Pawar, rebelled against Sharad Pawar and moved the poll panel claiming the party's name and symbol.

The Ajit Pawar-led faction later filed a petition demanding he be declared the president of NCP and allotted the party's election symbol.

"The opposite group's lawyer said that Sharad Pawar runs his party in an undemocratic manner, considering it as his fiefdom. Such comments being made to win a political battle are unfortunate. It amounts to questioning Sharad Pawar's character," said the MLA.

Hinting at Ajit Pawar's involvement in having his lawyer make the statement in the court, he said the counsel usually speaks on the basis of the briefing he receives.

On July 2, Ajit Pawar and eight other NCP MLAs joined the Shiv Sena-BJP government. He later declared that he had the support of 40 lawmakers.

With inputs from PTI, ANI

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
Get Latest India News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, October 07, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out