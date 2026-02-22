Sharad Pawar hospitalised in Pune due to dehydration, condition stable

Nationalist Congress Party (Sharad Pawar faction) chief Sharad Pawar was admitted to a private hospital in Pune on Sunday as he suffered from mild dehydration. Pawar's hospitalization comes nearly two weeks after he was admitted to the same hospital due to a chest infection. (Kunal Patil/HT file photo)

According to the official statement from the hospital, the 85-year-old politician's condition is now stable.

“We are admitting Baba to Ruby Hall, Pune for follow-up tests and hydration. Thanking all the doctors and healthcare workers,” Pawar's daughter and MP Supriya Sule said.

“Hon. Mr. Sharad Pawar admitted to Ruby Hall Clinic today for mild dehydration He needs fluids,” said chief cardiologist, chairman and managing trustee of Ruby Hall Clinic Dr. Purvez Grant and consultant physician Dr Abhijit Lodha, who are supervising his treatment.

They added that Pawar's condition stable and that he will remain in Ruby Hall clinic for two days before being sent home.

Pawar's hospitalisation comes nearly two weeks after he was admitted to the same hospital due to a chest infection. He was discharged on February 14.