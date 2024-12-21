Parbhani , An atmosphere of fear is being created in Beed district of Maharashtra, NCP president Sharad Pawar alleged on Saturday while promising justice to the family of sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh who was brutally murdered a few days ago. Sharad Pawar meets family of slain sarpanch in Beed; says `atmosphere of fear being created''

Pawar and NCP leaders also met the kin of Somnath Suryawanshi in Parbhani who allegedly died in judicial custody after he was arrested in connection with violence over the vandalisation of a replica of the Constitution.

"An atmosphere of fear is being created in Beed. We will all counter it collectively. I assure you that we will not rest until the state and Central governments give justice to the family," Pawar said after meeting the family of Massajog village sarpanch Deshmukh.

A day earlier, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced a judicial probe into the alleged murder of the sarpanch and death of Suryawanshi. The state will also provide financial assistance of ₹10 lakh each to the kin of Deshmukh and Suryawanshi.

Fadnavis also announced the transfer of the Beed superintendent of police Avinash Bargal. However, Pawar claimed the government's response was inadequate.

"No amount of compensation can bring back a life or erase the grief of the family. The responsibility for the education of their children is ours. We will ensure they are not alone in this fight for justice," Pawar said.

Protests in Parbhani had turned violent last week when the replica of the Constitution was vandalised.

"A peaceful protest was held . Why was violence used against protesters? This is not acceptable," said Pawar while addressing a gathering at the statue of Babasaheb Ambedkar in Parbhani.

He said the evidence presented by the family of the deceased will be taken to the chief minister and other authorities. "Justice for Somnath's death is non-negotiable," he added.

CM Fadnavis ordered a Special Investigation Team probe into the incident, suspended a police sub-inspector, and sent another officer on leave. However, Pawar stressed that more accountability was needed.

