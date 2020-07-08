Sharad Pawar recalls visits by Nehru, Chavan to border post-1962 war

india

Updated: Jul 08, 2020 00:00 IST

NCP chief Sharad Pawar said on Tuesday that he was not surprised that Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Ladakh, and reminded that Jawaharlal Nehru visited the region after the 1962 war and so did then defence minister Yashwantrao Chavan.

Speaking to reporters here, Pawar recalled that when he was the defence minister in 1993, he had gone to China and a treaty was signed, under which soldiers from both the sides were to be pulled back.

“No-weapon treaty was also signed. During the all- party meeting with the PM, I had said the (present) issue needs to be solved through diplomatic channels and we need to create international pressure on China,” he said.

“I read in newspapers that following dialogue through diplomatic channels, soldiers from both sides were pulled back. If it is so, then it is good,” Pawar added.

To a question about Modi’s visit to Ladakh after the clashes between Indian and Chinese soldiers in Galwan valley, Pawar said that in 1962, China defeated India in war.

“But (then prime minister) Nehru had gone there. Even Yashwantrao Chavan, who was defence minister, too had gone to the China border and boosted the morale of the forces.

“When there is a conflict situation between two nations and forces are involved, the country’s leadership has to ensure that the morale of the forces is boosted. I am not surprised that he (Modi) went there,” Pawar said.