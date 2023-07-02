Sharad Pawar says Ajit's rebellion individual decision; 'Happy that PM Modi...'

Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar disowned Ajit Pawar and his rebellion and said the party did not endorse Ajit Pawar's action and it was his individual decision. Standing strong at the resolve of resurrecting the party and playing an important role in the united opposition in the 2024 Lok Sabha election, the 83-year-old leader said what happened today might be surprising for many, but not to him as he faced a similar situation in 1980 when all leaders of the party he was leading left and he resurrected the party. Sharad Pawar's press conference came minutes after Ajit Pawar claimed that he had the support and the blessing of everyone behind joining hands with the Shinde-Fadnavis government.

Sharad Pawar said he is happy that PM Modi freed some NCP leaders of corruption charges now that they are Maharashtra ministers.

NCP political crisis: Follow LIVE updates

"I am happy that Pm Modi has absolved some NCP colleagues of corruption charges as they are now inducted as ministers in the government," Sharad Pawar said.

‘Pawar saheb said Modi will be PM in 2024’: Newly sworn-in Maharashtra minister Chhagan Bhujpal

Mamata Banerjee, Mallikarjun Kharge called me: Sharad Pawar

Sharad Pawar said he was not worried over what happened today. "Got a call from Mamata Banerjee and Mallikarjun Kharge. They have extended their support. There is no problem if someone is claiming ownership over NCP. We will got to the people and seek their support. I am confident they will support us. Tomorrow, I will take the blessings of YB Chavan (former Maharashtra CM) and will hold a public meeting," Sharad Pawar said.

Credit goes to PM Modi; My home is not split

"I will never say that my home has split, this issue is not regarding my home, this is the issue of people. I am worried about the future of those who left. I want to give the credit for this to PM Modi. Two days ago, he had made statements and after that statement, some people started feeling uneasy, some of them were also facing ED actions," Sharad Pawar said.

“Two days ago the PM had said about NCP... He had said two things in his statement that NCP is a finished party. He mentioned irrigation complaints and allegations of corruption. I am happy that some of my colleagues have taken oath. From this (joining the NDA government) it is clear that all the charges have been cleared. I am thankful to him,” Sharad Pawar said.

Action against Praful Patel

"Being the president, I had appointed Praful Patel and Sunil Tatkare but they did not follow their responsibilities. Therefore, I have to take some action against them," Sharad Pawar said. Praful Patel was present at Ajit Pawar's swearing-in and also at the press conference after that

Won't fight legally: Sharad Pawar on future course of action

Sharad Pawar said he won't fight with Ajit Pawar over election symbol, but will go to the people.

((With inputs from Yogesh Joshi)

