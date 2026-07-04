Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam's bail application rejected by Delhi court
The Delhi police on Saturday opposed the bail applications moved by Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam in the 2020 Delhi riots larger conspiracy case
A Delhi court has rejected the bail applications of student activists Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam in the 2020 Delhi riots larger conspiracy case. The order was passed by additional sessions judge Sameer Bajpai of Karkardooma courts.
The Delhi police on Saturday opposed the bail applications moved by Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam in the 2020 Delhi riots larger conspiracy case, arguing that there were no changes in circumstances and that both of them occupied a senior and significant role in the conspiracy, distinct from rest of the co-accused persons, HT earlier reported.
The submissions were made before additional sessions judge Sameer Bajpai of Karkardooma courts by Special Public Prosecutor (SPP) Madhukar Pandey. The court reserved its orders.
What Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam said in bail applications
Both Khalid and Imam in their bail applications moved last month, have cited a change in circumstances, highlighting the judgment pronounced on May 18 by a Supreme Court bench of justices BV Nagarathna and Ujjal Bhuyan while granting bail to Jammu and Kashmir resident Syed Iftikhar Andrabi in a narco-terror case being investigated by the National Investigation Agency (NIA).
The apex court had expressed “serious reservations” about the reasoning adopted earlier this year in the January 5 verdict, stating that it failed to correctly apply the binding principles laid down by a larger three-judge bench in Union of India Vs KA Najeeb (2021), which recognised that prolonged incarceration and delay in trial can override the statutory restrictions on bail under Section 43D(5) of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).
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