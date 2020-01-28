‘Sharjeel’s words more dangerous than Kanhaiya Kumar’s statement’ : Amit Shah

india

Updated: Jan 28, 2020 21:40 IST

Slamming JNU student Sharjeel Imam, who was booked under the charge of sedition and arrested earlier today from Bihar, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that Imam is more dangerous than Kanhaiya Kumar, former JNU Students’ Union president who also spent time in jail over sedition charge.

Shah was addressing party workers and intellectuals at the party headquarters ‘Kushabhau Thakre Parisar’ in Boriya-Kala area after chairing the Central Zonal Council meeting in Raipur.

“Have you seen the video of Sharjeel? It is more dangerous than Kanhaiya Kumar’s statement. He is talking about cutting chicken neck ( a reference to the Siliguri Corridor) to disintegrate Assam from India… Seven generations will not be able to do that,” said Shah, adding that he will be sent to jail.

Sharjeel Imam was wanted by the police in national capital Delhi on a charge of sedition for his speech last week where he was heard calling for cutting off Assam from the rest of India by blocking the chicken’s neck – the part which connects West Bengal with northeastern states of the country.

That speech led to registration of cases against him in five states, including Assam, Arunachal Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh. It also led to a fiery exchange between the BJP and the AAP over the student’s arrest.

Shah further said that Muslims born and living in the country will not lose their citizenship due to the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) and it is opposition which is misleading the country over the act.

The minister accused the Congress of misleading people and instigating riots in the country.

“I am assuring that Muslims born and living in the country will not lose their citizenship due to this legislation. This act is meant to grant citizenship not to snatch it... But they (Congress and other opposition parties) are spreading apprehensions, provoking a minority and instigating riots over CAA by lying to them that they will lose their citizenship,” Shah said.

Taking a swipe at Rahul Gandhi, Shah asked the Congress leader to let him know if there is any provision in the act that talks about taking away anyone’s citizenship.

In response, the Congress said that the BJP is rattled because of protests going on in the country and hence they are misleading people.

“The CAA is a dividing act and any law which spreads hatred will not be encouraged in the peaceful state of Chhattisgarh,” said Shailesh Nitin Trivedi, senior Congress leader and spokesperson.

Attacking Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Shah said, “Kejriwal says BJP has love for Pakistan. I want to tell him don’t teach us patriotism.

“Two years back slogans were raised breaking India… Immediately, Modi decided to put ‘Kanhaiya Kumar and company in jail’…..It has been one and half years and sanction to prosecute them is still pending before the Kejriwal government. They should be ashamed of it,” Shah said.