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Sharp curve, loss of control, 100-ft plunge: What caused Udhampur bus crash that left 20 dead?

The incident took place near Kanote village when the bus, travelling from Ramnagar to Udhampur, lost control and plunged into a gorge.

Published on: Apr 20, 2026 02:06 pm IST
By HT News Desk
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At least 20 people were killed and 36 others injured after a passenger bus rolled down into a gorge in Jammu and Kashmir’s Udhampur district on Monday.

Officials said the vehicle took a sharp curve on a hilly road when the driver lost control. (HT Photo by Ravi Krishnan Khajuria)

The incident took place near Kanote village when the bus, travelling from Ramnagar to Udhampur, lost control and plunged into a gorge. Rescue operations were launched immediately by local authorities.

What led to the accident?

Officials said the vehicle took a sharp curve on a hilly road when the driver lost control, leading to the bus rolling down a steep, rocky slope of around 100 feet before landing on a lower road.

Also read | 20 dead, 36 injured as passenger bus rolls into gorge in Jammu and Kashmir’s Udhampur district

DIG Udhampur-Reasi range Shiv Kumar Sharma said the bus, after losing control on the curve, also hit an auto-rickshaw on the lower road, injuring those inside.

Union Minister monitors situation

LG expresses grief, orders assistance

Manoj Sinha described the incident as “heartbreaking” and extended condolences to the bereaved families.

“Tragic road accident in Udhampur is heartbreaking. My deepest condolences to bereaved families. May God grant them strength. Praying for speedy recovery of injured. I have directed district admin, Police, SDRF & Health Dept to provide every possible assistance to those affected,” he said.

CM's response

Chief Minister has expressed deep sorrow over the tragic road accident." He extended heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured," a post on X read.

Ongoing rescue operation

Officials at Government Medical College (GMC) Udhampur said injured passengers are being brought in for treatment, while efforts are underway to retrieve bodies from the accident site.

Dr Sanjeev Gupta, medical superintendent of GMC and Associated Hospitals, Udhampur, said rescue and recovery operations are continuing.

Police said the exact sequence of events is being examined, while rescue teams continue operations at the site.

(With inputs from Ravi Krishnan Khajuria)

 
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