Sharp curve, loss of control, 100-ft plunge: What caused Udhampur bus crash that left 20 dead?

At least 20 people were killed and 36 others injured after a passenger bus rolled down into a gorge in Jammu and Kashmir’s Udhampur district on Monday.

Officials said the vehicle took a sharp curve on a hilly road when the driver lost control. (HT Photo by Ravi Krishnan Khajuria)

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The incident took place near Kanote village when the bus, travelling from Ramnagar to Udhampur, lost control and plunged into a gorge. Rescue operations were launched immediately by local authorities.

What led to the accident?

Officials said the vehicle took a sharp curve on a hilly road when the driver lost control, leading to the bus rolling down a steep, rocky slope of around 100 feet before landing on a lower road.

Also read | 20 dead, 36 injured as passenger bus rolls into gorge in Jammu and Kashmir’s Udhampur district

DIG Udhampur-Reasi range Shiv Kumar Sharma said the bus, after losing control on the curve, also hit an auto-rickshaw on the lower road, injuring those inside.

Union Minister monitors situation

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{{^usCountry}} Union MinisterJitendra Singh said he had spoken to Udhampur Deputy Commissioner Minga Sherpa soon after the incident and reviewed the situation. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Union MinisterJitendra Singh said he had spoken to Udhampur Deputy Commissioner Minga Sherpa soon after the incident and reviewed the situation. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} “Just now spoke to DC Udhampur, Minga Sherpa, after learning about a tragic road accident, less than an hour ago, at village Kanote, involving a public transport bus on its way from Ramnagar to Udhampur. The rescue operation has been immediately undertaken. Heavy casualties are expected. All possible assistance is being provided. The injured will be shifted for medical aid. Arrangements being made to airlift the seriously injured. I am in constant touch with the local administration as well as our local workers team led by Rajinder Sharma,” he said in a post on X. PM's response {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Just now spoke to DC Udhampur, Minga Sherpa, after learning about a tragic road accident, less than an hour ago, at village Kanote, involving a public transport bus on its way from Ramnagar to Udhampur. The rescue operation has been immediately undertaken. Heavy casualties are expected. All possible assistance is being provided. The injured will be shifted for medical aid. Arrangements being made to airlift the seriously injured. I am in constant touch with the local administration as well as our local workers team led by Rajinder Sharma,” he said in a post on X. PM's response {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} "Pained to hear about the loss of lives due to a bus accident in Udhampur, Jammu and Kashmir. I extend my heartfelt condolences to those who have lost their near and dear ones. I pray for the speedy recovery of the injured. An ex gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each of those who lost their lives in the tragic mishap. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000: PM,"Prime Minister's Office wrote on X. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "Pained to hear about the loss of lives due to a bus accident in Udhampur, Jammu and Kashmir. I extend my heartfelt condolences to those who have lost their near and dear ones. I pray for the speedy recovery of the injured. An ex gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each of those who lost their lives in the tragic mishap. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000: PM,"Prime Minister's Office wrote on X. {{/usCountry}}

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LG expresses grief, orders assistance

Manoj Sinha described the incident as “heartbreaking” and extended condolences to the bereaved families.

“Tragic road accident in Udhampur is heartbreaking. My deepest condolences to bereaved families. May God grant them strength. Praying for speedy recovery of injured. I have directed district admin, Police, SDRF & Health Dept to provide every possible assistance to those affected,” he said.

CM's response

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Chief Minister has expressed deep sorrow over the tragic road accident." He extended heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured," a post on X read.

Ongoing rescue operation

Officials at Government Medical College (GMC) Udhampur said injured passengers are being brought in for treatment, while efforts are underway to retrieve bodies from the accident site.

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Dr Sanjeev Gupta, medical superintendent of GMC and Associated Hospitals, Udhampur, said rescue and recovery operations are continuing.

Police said the exact sequence of events is being examined, while rescue teams continue operations at the site.

(With inputs from Ravi Krishnan Khajuria)

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