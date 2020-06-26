Sharpest single day spike of over 5k Covid cases takes Maharashtra past 1.5 lakh mark

india

Updated: Jun 26, 2020 21:23 IST

Maharashtra crossed the 1.5 lakh mark for total coronavirus cases with five thousand new Covid cases recorded on Friday—the highest single day rise and the first instance of more than 5,000 cases registered in a day in the state. The previous highest single day spike was recorded on Thursday with 4,841 new Coved-19 cases.

Total number of deaths in the state has reached 7,106 including the 175 fatalities recorded on Friday. Maharashtra had reported 192 deaths on Thursday. Out of the 175 Covid-19 deaths reported today, 91 occurred in the last 48 hours, while others had taken place earlier but reconciled into the figures today, the statement by the health department said. State’s case fatality rate is 4.65 per cent.

Maharashtra is India’s worst affected state by the coronavirus disease and accounts for nearly one-third of India’s total 4,90,401 positive cases as on Friday.

The number of new cases in Maharashtra’s worst affected city of capital Mumbai, however, came down marginally to 1,297 from Thursday’s figure of 1,350 cases. The total number of cases registered in Mumbai so far have reached 72,175 including 4,179 deaths. 117 of these fatalities were recorded on Friday.

One silver lining, however, was seen in the total number recoveries that have continuously risen to reach the figure of 79,815 including 2,362 recorded on Friday. Maharashtra has fewer active cases--65,844--compared to recoveries. The recovery rate in the state is 52.25 per cent.

Also Read: Maharashtra government asks Aurangabad Municipal Corporation to deploy staff to verify Covid-19 bills

The state has also been getting close to reaching the 9 lakh tests mark with 8,71,875 samples tested so far.

Earlier today, Maharashtra health minister Rajesh Tope denied the allegations leveled by opposition leaders including the BJP leader and former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis and said the state government was not hiding Covid-19 deaths and the rise and drop in casualty figures seen over the past couple of weeks was due to reconciliation of past data.

Also Read: Maharashtra CM writes to PM Modi over cancellation of exams amid Covid outbreak

“We are not hiding any deaths. Sometimes, more death cases are reported on a particular day. It happens due to reconciliation of past deaths. There is no question of hiding death cases,” Tope was quoted as saying by the PTI in Pune.

Tope added that 22,000 tests are done per million people in Mumbai compared to 15,000 tests are done per million population in Pune.