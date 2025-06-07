Shashi Tharoor meets top US dy state secretary, gets India ‘strong support in fight on terror’

In a strong reaffirmation of deepening India–US strategic ties, an All-Party Parliamentary delegation led by senior MP Shashi Tharoor met with US deputy secretary of state Christopher Landau on Thursday and discussed a range of bilateral issues, with a focus on counterterrorism. Shashi Tharoor emphasised India’s unwavering commitment to combating cross-border terrorism. (PTI)

According to a press release by the Indian Embassy in Washington, the Indian delegation briefed the deputy secretary on the recent Pahalgam terror attack, which claimed 26 innocent lives.

The delegation also provided an overview of India’s response through Operation Sindoor, India's precision strikes on terror camps in Pakistan, in which more than 100 terrorists were neutralised.

Also Read | EC vs Rahul Gandhi: Poll body slams 'absurd' Maharashtra polls claim, MP lays down 2 demands

During their discussion, Tharoor emphasised India’s unwavering commitment to combating cross-border terrorism in all its forms, the release said.

"All-Party Parliamentary delegation led by Dr Shashi Tharoor called on Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau and briefed him on the heinous terrorist attack in Pahalgam, discussed India’s subsequent Operation Sindoor, and put forth India’s firm resolve to counter cross-border terrorism in all its forms," the release stated.

Strengthening the bilateral partnership

Beyond discussion on India's efforts for counterterrorism, the meeting underscored the broadening India–US partnership, as both sides held wide-ranging discussions on advancing cooperation in areas of mutual interest, including technology, trade, energy, and strategic affairs.

Also Read | 'I'll tell you why not': Shashi Tharoor snubs Trump's mediation claim over ceasefire

"The Deputy Secretary reaffirmed the United States' strong support of India in the fight against terrorism. The two sides also had a wide-ranging conversation on the importance of strengthening bilateral relationships through advancing cooperation in areas of mutual interest," the release further stated.

It was also mentioned that on Friday, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor interacted with various members of the American press corps.

All India delegation led by MP Shashi Tharoor

The all-party delegation led by Congress MP Shashi Tharoor attended the Ambassador's dinner while in the US and also met Senator Chris Van Hollen, who is a member of the US Senate Foreign Relations Committee.

Also Read | What question did Tharoor's journalist son ask him on Operation Sindoor? Details here

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor is leading the all-party delegation which includes Shambhavi Chaudhary (Lok Janshakti Party), Sarfaraz Ahmed (Jharkhand Mukti Morcha), G M Harish Balayogi (Telugu Desam Party), Shashank Mani Tripathi, Tejaswi Surya, and Bhubaneswar Kalita (all from the BJP), Mallikarjun Devda (Shiv Sena), former Indian Ambassador to the US Taranjit Singh Sandhu, and Shiv Sena MP Milind Deora.