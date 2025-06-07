EC vs Rahul Gandhi: Poll body slams 'absurd' Maharashtra polls claim, MP lays down 2 demands

After the Election Commission rebuked his 'match-fixing' allegations over last year's elections, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday escalated his attack on the poll panel and demanded full public disclosure of key election data related to the Maharashtra assembly polls. Rahul Gandhi alleged that the 2024 Maharashtra assembly elections were a "blueprint for rigging democracy." (HT Photo)

BJP also on Friday slammed Rahul Gandhi over his remarks and said it was 'straight out of George Soros' playbook'.

Responding to the EC, Rahul Gandhi criticised the poll body for what he called an "evasive" response to serious concerns and laid out steps the Commission must take to restore its "credibility."

Also Read | Fadnavis responds to Rahul Gandhi's Maharashtra ‘poll rigging’ claim: ‘Insulted voters’

Taking to X, Rahul Gandhi wrote, "You are a Constitutional body. Releasing unsigned, evasive notes to intermediaries is not the way to respond to serious questions."

The Congress leader also demanded the following from the ECI:

Publishing consolidated, digital, machine-readable voter rolls for the most recent elections to the Lok Sabha and Vidhan Sabhas of all states, including Maharashtra

Releasing all post-5 pm CCTV footage from Maharashtra polling booths.

The demands came in the wake of Gandhi’s recent “match-fixing” remark regarding the 2024 Maharashtra Assembly elections, where he alleged a "blueprint for rigging democracy" was in play, drawing sharp criticism from BJP leaders and prompting a defensive response from the ECI.

What did Rahul Gandhi say?

Rahul Gandhi on Saturday alleged that the 2024 Maharashtra assembly elections were a "blueprint for rigging democracy" and this "match-fixing" would next happen in Bihar and "anywhere the BJP is losing".

Underscoring that match-fixed elections are a "poison" for any democracy, he said that the side that cheats may win the game, but it damages institutions and destroys public faith.

Also Read | Rahul Gandhi claims Maharashtra polls were ‘blueprint for rigged democracy', BJP hit back

In a post on X, Gandhi outlined the alleged electoral irregularities in a stepwise manner — fake voters are added, voter turnout is inflated, bogus voting is facilitated, and evidence is subsequently hidden.

The Election Commission rejected claims of rigging in the Maharashtra Assembly polls held last year and said defaming it after receiving an unfavourable verdict from the voters is absurd.

The ECI stated that spreading misinformation is "disrespect towards the law," and attempts to defame are "completely absurd."