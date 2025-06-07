Search Search
Saturday, Jun 07, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

EC vs Rahul Gandhi: Poll body slams 'absurd' Maharashtra polls claim, MP lays down 2 demands

ByHT News Desk
Jun 07, 2025 08:33 PM IST

Rahul Gandhi criticised the ECI for what he called an "evasive" response to serious concerns.

After the Election Commission rebuked his 'match-fixing' allegations over last year's elections, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday escalated his attack on the poll panel and demanded full public disclosure of key election data related to the Maharashtra assembly polls.

Rahul Gandhi alleged that the 2024 Maharashtra assembly elections were a "blueprint for rigging democracy." (HT Photo)
Rahul Gandhi alleged that the 2024 Maharashtra assembly elections were a "blueprint for rigging democracy." (HT Photo)

BJP also on Friday slammed Rahul Gandhi over his remarks and said it was 'straight out of George Soros' playbook'.

Responding to the EC, Rahul Gandhi criticised the poll body for what he called an "evasive" response to serious concerns and laid out steps the Commission must take to restore its "credibility."

Also Read | Fadnavis responds to Rahul Gandhi's Maharashtra ‘poll rigging’ claim: ‘Insulted voters’

Taking to X, Rahul Gandhi wrote, "You are a Constitutional body. Releasing unsigned, evasive notes to intermediaries is not the way to respond to serious questions."

The Congress leader also demanded the following from the ECI:

  • Publishing consolidated, digital, machine-readable voter rolls for the most recent elections to the Lok Sabha and Vidhan Sabhas of all states, including Maharashtra
  • Releasing all post-5 pm CCTV footage from Maharashtra polling booths.

The demands came in the wake of Gandhi’s recent “match-fixing” remark regarding the 2024 Maharashtra Assembly elections, where he alleged a "blueprint for rigging democracy" was in play, drawing sharp criticism from BJP leaders and prompting a defensive response from the ECI.

What did Rahul Gandhi say?

Rahul Gandhi on Saturday alleged that the 2024 Maharashtra assembly elections were a "blueprint for rigging democracy" and this "match-fixing" would next happen in Bihar and "anywhere the BJP is losing".

Underscoring that match-fixed elections are a "poison" for any democracy, he said that the side that cheats may win the game, but it damages institutions and destroys public faith.

Also Read | Rahul Gandhi claims Maharashtra polls were ‘blueprint for rigged democracy', BJP hit back

In a post on X, Gandhi outlined the alleged electoral irregularities in a stepwise manner — fake voters are added, voter turnout is inflated, bogus voting is facilitated, and evidence is subsequently hidden.

ECI's response

The Election Commission rejected claims of rigging in the Maharashtra Assembly polls held last year and said defaming it after receiving an unfavourable verdict from the voters is absurd.

The ECI stated that spreading misinformation is "disrespect towards the law," and attempts to defame are "completely absurd."

Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News, Shashi Tharoor on Hindustan Times.
Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News, Shashi Tharoor on Hindustan Times.
News / India News / EC vs Rahul Gandhi: Poll body slams 'absurd' Maharashtra polls claim, MP lays down 2 demands
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, June 07, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On