Shashi Tharoor condemns ragging incident in Kerala college, calls for action: ‘Appalling’

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Wednesday expressed concern over an alleged ragging incident at The Government College, Kariavattom, calling it "appalling". Shashi Tharoor, a Congress MP, called the alleged ragging event at The Government College in Kariavattom "appalling" on Wednesday.(PTI/Kunal Patil)

He stressed the need to uphold societal values and instil the behavioural standards that "alone will guarantee the survival and progress of our civilisation."

In his X post, he wrote, "One more case in today's news, this time from Thiruvananthapuram. Appalling. Evil clearly lurks not far from the surface of our society. The challenge for responsible adults is to stamp it out and also to instil the behavioural standards that alone will guarantee the survival and progress of our civilisation."

This comes after seven students were suspended for allegedly ragging a junior student at The Government College, Kariavattom, in Thiruvananthapuram.

One of the victim students said, "I have given my statement, and the Police will register an FIR."

According to the father of the student, the victim got severely injured during ragging and is undergoing treatment.

"There was a fight between friends. Ragging has happened. He was severely attacked and is undergoing treatment. We have stated to the Police," he told ANI.

Earlier on Tuesday, Kerala Minister of Higher Education and Social Justice, Dr R Bindu, said that they have sought reports from the Directorate of Collegiate Education, adding that they are planning to form a state-level anti-ragging cell to prevent ragging activities on campuses.

"I have sought reports from the Directorate of Collegiate Education, and the anti-ragging cell at the college level has also started procedures related to this. Strict action will be taken in this regard. This particular incident happened to take place in a college under the Higher Education Department. So, it's our obligation to take action against such activities. Immediate intervention happened from the part of the anti-ragging cell, and the alleged students were already suspended from the campus," Bindu told reporters.

Also read: Kerala: Seven students suspended for ragging at government college, Karyavattom

Further, she added, "We are planning to form a state-level anti-ragging cell to prevent ragging activities on campuses. Now, we only have a 3-tier system; we have anti-ragging cells at the college, University, and UGC levels. Now, certain incidents are being reported from campuses. So, we have decided to form a state-level cell to ensure anti-ragging."